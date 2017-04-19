FFA donates trees to fourth graders

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently donated trees to every fourth grader in the Miami East Local School District. This was a special project of the FFA’s Environmental Committee of the FFA with the help of all Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources students and several members of the Chapter Officer Team. The trees were distributed in the classrooms of Mrs. Kathryn Irick, Mr. Josh Roeth, Mr. Matt Roth and Mrs. Brittany Scarpella.

In an effort to help repopulate Ohio with trees, each student was given one pine tree in the hopes that they would plant it. FFA members realize that farmers and ranchers provide food and habitat for 75 percent of the nation’s wildlife. Not only will the trees provide cover for wildlife in the area, they will also produce quality oxygen.

All students were challenged to plant their tree in celebration of Earth Day. Earth Day is an annual event, celebrated on Saturday, April 22, on which events are held worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970, and is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network and celebrated in more than 192 countries each year.

Additional participants of this project were Katie Bodenmiller, Alex Isbrandt, Emma Linn, Emily Thimmes and Alyssa Westgerdes. The trees were a project with the Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Troy Foundation.