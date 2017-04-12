Area briefs

Y taking sign-ups for spring programs

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be taking registrations for spring session classes beginning Monday, April 17 for members and Thursday, April 20 for nonmembers. Classes will begin April 24, and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth sports and more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. To do so, a participant must first register his or her email at the main desk. They can then go online, log in and register for their chosen classes. Registrations will also still be accepted at the desks and over the phone. For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

New Path to hold walk/run

TIPP CITY — Lace up your sneakers and get ready to run a new path in the 15th Annual 2017 New Path 5K/10K Walk/Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29.

Both the 3.1-mile course and the 6.2-mile course are open to runners and walkers, young and old. Childcare will be available for children age 8 and under.

Proceeds from this event are donated to New Path Inc., an organization that aids families in the Miami Valley with food, housing, furniture, health equipment and supplies, clothing and transportation.

A special drawing for families will be held if families with children register before Friday, April 14. Prizes include tickets to Kings Island, Aullwood Audubon Center & Farm and many more family activities. Runners can register online at speedy-feet.com by clicking on the races tab and selecting Ginghamsburg New Path 5K/10K. A discount is offered if participants register before Thursday, April 27.

Participants can pick up their race packages the day before the race at Up and Running, 12 S. Market St., Troy, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Packages will also be available the day of the race in the Avenue at Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City, where the race will start. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The 5K and 10K races are timed from start gun to chip finish; 10K participants will run the route twice. Awards for each race are presented to the top male/female participants in each age category, which are divided into five-year divisions. The awards ceremony begins at the conclusion of the run/walk. Awards of $100 will go to the first place male and female course record breaker. Awards of $50, $30 and $20 will go to the top male and female finishers. Awards of $20 will go to the top male and female participants over age 40.

Pre-register by April 27 to be eligible for door prizes and be able to purchase a shirt.

Health fair to be held

COVINGTON — A free health fair for all members of the family is being offered by the GIVE Medical Ministry from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Covington Eagles Hall, 715 Broadway St. (U.S. Route 36), Covington.

Along with valuable health screenings and information, a free healthy breakfast and door prizes will be offered to those attending. The annual health fair is an outstanding opportunity for local residents to improve their health and to learn about services provided by local health organizations.

More than 25 healthcare organizations are participating in the fourth annual GIVE Health Fair. All members of the family can participate in free health screenings for hearing, vision, cholesterol and blood glucose levels, skin cancer, blood pressure, lung capacity, physical strength, posture and more.

Literature and consultations will be available on topics such as cancer, sleep disorders, nutrition, nursing home care, ear-nose-throat issues, access to free clinics, medication review by pharmacists and free medical supply delivery.

New to this year’s health fair is a “Drug Drop Program.” Bring unwanted or outdated medications (pills only) to the health fair for proper disposal by officers from the Miami County Sheriff’s Department who will be at this event.

Contact Tom Downs, GIVE Medical Ministry, at [email protected] , 473-5195 or 1000 Mote Drive, Covington, with any questions about the health fair.

Police memorial service set

TROY — The Miami County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #58 invites the public to attend the annual Police Memorial Day Service on May 3, at 12 p.m. on the Plaza at the Miami County Courthouse in Troy as the Lodge Honor Guard opens the ceremony with the presentation of the Flags.

Miami County officers to be memorialized at the service are: Marshall Harvey Hake, Covington PD; Patrolman George Eickmeyer, Tipp City PD; Lt. Noah Studebaker, Piqua PD; Patrolman Jan Mulder II, Piqua PD;Sgt. William R. Morris, Miami County SO; Detective Robert Taylor, Piqua PD; Sgt. Robert L. Elliott, Miami County SO.

The Miami County Police Memorial was dedicated in 1999 to Miami County Law Enforcement Officers killed in the line of duty. The Fraternal Order of Police is the voice of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities. They are committed to improving the working conditions of law enforcement officers and the safety of those they serve through education, legislation, information, and community involvement.