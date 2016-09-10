Benning honored at WSU

FAIRBORN — Carin Benning, a 2001 Troy High School graduate, won the 2016 Outstanding Adjunct Award from Wright State University.

Benning was chosen for her exemplary record as an adjunct instructor and willingness and ability to teach a wide range of courses, including some of the most demanding and difficult core courses within Sociology and Crime & Justice Studies, according to her nomination letter by Dr. Karen Lohm, chair of the Crime & Justice Studies Department.

Besides WSU, Benning also is an adjunct professor at Sinclair Community College and Edison State Community College, and does advising at both Edison and Wright State.

She received an associate’s of art degree from Edison and her bachelor’s and master’s degrees through Wright State.

Benning and her significant other, Mike Barnes, reside in Troy with their four daughters.