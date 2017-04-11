Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Participants of Color and Coffee, including Hannelore Zimmerman, left, and her sister, Inge Voisard, gathered for the event on Tuesday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join the staff at the library for Coffee and Color again on Tuesday, April 25, sponsored by StoryPoint. The group meets every other Tuesday at the facility in Troy. Coloring pages, colored pencils and coffee will be provided. “It beats sitting in front of the television,” Zimmerman said.