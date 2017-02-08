Just fishin’

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News
Despite cooler temperatures and reports of potential snow and travel hazards in the area, Nick Brower and his brother, Joe, took time out of there day Wednesday to go fishing. Both spent time fishing around the area of the island at Treasure Island.
