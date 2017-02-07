Hiking and exploring

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Hikers cup their ears to listen for sounds they can perceive during an Adult Exploration Hike at Charleston Falls Preserve near Tipp City on Tuesday morning. Miami County Park District Naturalist and School Education Coordinator “Sassafras” Susan Condy, left, began the exploration with various tips and facts regarding the park, such as Charleston Falls Preserve opened in May 1977. It is Miami County Park District’s second month of its 50th anniversary.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

A steady stream of water runs off the falls at Charleston Falls Preserve on Tuesday near Tipp City. An Adult Exploration Hike is a way to get outdoors and learn about native birds, plants and trees and is scheduled for the first Tuesday of every month at one of the various county parks.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

A group met for an Adult Exploration Hike at Charleston Falls Preserve near Tipp City on Tuesday morning. Miami County Park District Naturalist and School Education Coordinator “Sassafras” Susan Condy and hikers gathered for a monthly stroll through the great outdoors. Here, the group looks for leaf scars on a fallen sassafras branch while identifying trees during a hike a Charleston Falls Preserve.