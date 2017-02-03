Celebrating Catholic schools

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News
Students of Mary Neumeier’s Pre-K class make use of letters while working in centers Friday at St. Patrick School in Troy. Children use their pinkies to make polka dots in pink inside the letter “P” while wearing pajamas in the classroom. The school celebrated National Catholic Schools Week with an event every day.
Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Students of Mary Neumeier’s Pre-K class make use of letters while working in centers Friday at St. Patrick School in Troy. Children use their pinkies to make polka dots in pink inside the letter “P” while wearing pajamas in the classroom. The school celebrated National Catholic Schools Week with an event every day.