Having a ball

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Troy-Miami County Public Library Children’s Assistant Andi Wise conducts Mornings In Motion with a “Have a Ball” theme Thursday morning at the library in Troy. During the event, children practiced interactive activity, including hand-over-hand and vocabulary with other children. Mornings in Motion is an early literacy-based group that includes reading a book, an activity, fun and typically meets at the McKaig and Race Park depending on the weather on Thursday mornings from 10-11 a.m.