A legend visits youth

Anthony Weber | Civitas Media
Former UFC Heavyweight championship contender Gary Goodridge, from Barrie, Ontario, visited youth at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center Friday in Troy. Goodridge chose the location to give a positive message and inspiration to the youth. “If you have the will and drive you can do anything,” he said. Goodridge was joined by “Legends of the Cage” tour manager Brian Moore.
