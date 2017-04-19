Piqua baseball, softball get wins over Sidney

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Piqua baseball team completed a sweep of Sidney Tuesday in GWOC American play, winning 13-2 in five innings.

Piqua is now 8-9 overall and 5-4 in GWOC American play.

Travis Smith was 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, while Ethan Garland was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Dakota Iddings was 3-for-4, while Blake Wright was 2-for-4.

Michael Ashcraft and Spencer Lavey both doubled.

Wright went the distance on the mound, pitching a six-hitter.

He struck out six and walked two.

Piqua will be back in action Thursday at Indian Lake.

Lehman cruises

to easy victory

WAYNESFIELD — Lehman had an easy time in Northwest Central Conference play, routing Waynesfield 21-0 on the road Tuesday.

The Cavs go to 6-0 in the NWCC and 11-2 overall and play Waynesfield again Thursday at Lehman.

Brandon Barhorst and Jared Rourke had three hits apiece for the Cavs, and Dylan Arnold, Owen Smith, Bryce Kennedy and Ryan Schmidt had two hits each. Arnold and Smith both doubled, Tyler Lachey drove in four runs and Kennedy three.

Newton gets

past Roaders

BRADFORD — Newton (15-2, 5-2 Cross County Conference) got a clutch three-run triple by Austin Evans and a complete game by pitcher Cole Weaver, holding off Bradford (7-9, 2-4 CCC) 6-4 Tuesday night on the road.

Rhett Gipe led off the game with a home run and finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI and Nelson Clymer added an RBI to lead the Newton offense. Weaver, meanwhile, struck out 13 and allowed only five hits and two earned runs to get the win.

Newton travels to Franklin Monroe Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Piqua girls

edge Sidney

SIDNEY — The Piqua softball team rallied late to gain a split of the series with Sidney Tuesday in GWOC American action.

The Lady Indians, 9-9 overall and 5-4 in GWOC American play, got past the Jackets 3-2.

Mariah Blankenship pitched a one-hitter, striking out two for Piqua. Both runs were unearned.

“One of the keys was we got people out early,” Piqua coach Rick Claprood said. “We had an error in the second and then they had a double for their only hit. They got another run in the fifth when we had an error.”

Piqua was trailing 2-0 going to the sixth, but Rayna Brownlee slugged a two-run triple.

“If we can just keep it close, with the way these kids swing the bat, I like our chances,” Claprood said.

After two were out in the seventh, Lexi Gordon singled and Alyssa Jones doubled for the game winner.

“That is some clutch hitting,” Claprood said. “But, that is what we expect from those girls.”

Piqua will play at Hamilton Badin Saturday. They play Cincinnati Christian at 2 p.m. and Hamilton Badin at 4 p.m.

Lady Cavs

drop game

WAYNESFIELD — Lehman went on the road and lost a 7-2 verdict in Northwest Central Conference softball to Waynesfield-Goshen.

Grace Monnin singled and tripled for the Lady Cavs, and Olivia Lucia had a double.

The loss leaves Lehman at 4-5 on the season.

Lady Buccs

bounce back

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team hopes Tuesday will be a turning point — after dropping four of six games in a tough stretch of the schedule.

Covington beat National Trail 21-5 in five innings.

“The girls were putting too much pressure on themselves,” said Covington coach Mechelle Heitkamp of the recent losses. “Tonight I thought they relaxed and had fun.”

Playing relaxed and having fun was they key for Covington as it didn’t let a mistake in the first inning snowball into additional mistakes that would keep National Trail in the game.

Instead, the Lady Buccs put the mistake behind them by breaking the game open with seven runs in the second inning to take a 9-1 lead.

The hitting then became contagious as virtually the entire roster contributed in a season-high 26-hit performance.

Emma Dammeyer and Lexie Long split the duties in the circle, while the defense behind them was solid throughout – only committing the one error in the first inning.

Dammeyer helped out her cause at the plate with five hits on five at bats, while Ashley Cecil and Sarah Hubbard both connected on four hits and Kenzie Long had a bases-clearing triple in the top of the fifth.

Covington travels to Tri-County North Thursday.

Newton stays

perfect in CCC

BRADFORD — The Newton softball team used a 21-hit attack to beat Bradford 16-7 in CCC action Tuesday.

Kristen Rappold struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter while scattering nine hits.

She helped herself at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a home run, three singles and four RBIs.

Erin Norman was 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI, Kylee Fisher was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and K. Chaney was 2-for-4 and scored four runs.

Russia starts

fast in victory

ANNA — Russia scored six times in the first inning and that was it, but it was plenty in a 6-2 victory over Anna in SCAL play at Anna Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders remained unbeaten in the league at 6-0 and are a county-best 10-4 overall. Anna is 2-3 in the league and 3-6 overall.

Russia got a single and a double from Maria Herron, and two singles from Lexi Monnin.

Lady Tigers

pick up win

MARIA STEIN — The Versailles softball team defeated Marion Local 8-4 Tuesday in MAC action.

Cori Lawrence pitched a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

She helped herself at the plate, going 3-for-4.

Kami McEldowney was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Caitlin McEldowney was 2-for-3 with a double.

Hailey McEldowney had a double and Brynnna Blakeley was 3-for-4.