Honors continue to roll in for former Piqua resident Wise

Staff Reports

The high school basketball (Greenfield Central) career of Madison Wise has ended, but the honors keep rolling in.

Wise, a former resident of Piqua as a child when her dad, Kent, was boys’ varsity basketball coach at Piqua High School, has been named to the Indiana All-Star team and also chosen as one of three finalists for the title of Indiana’s “Miss Basketball” award to be announced later this month.

Those three finalists will serve as “co-captains” of the Hoosier squad.

That All-Star team will be pitted against the Kentucky All-Stars in the decades-long series of two games between the best boys and girls teams from those two states on June 10 (Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis) and the following day in Frankfort, Kentucky.

She and her mates will also face Indiana’s Junior All-Stars in a pair of contests earlier that week.

She was a standout in last Sunday’s Indiana North – South all-star game.

The 6-foot-1 ESPN five-star recruit, who will head to the bright lights of the Big 12 at Iowa State University this summer, was delighted over being chosen to the Indy All-Star team.

“It’s pretty neat. Indiana is obviously a basketball state, so getting that honor is amazing,” Wise said.

Her career at Greenfield Central, where she served as class president since eighth grade, saw her become the fifth girl in Indiana high school history to break the 2,000 point mark (2,109) and also grab over 1,100 rebounds.

Along the way, Wise broke the Greenfield Central h.s. career scoring record for both girls and boys as well as the Hancock County girls scoring mark. This season she broke the single game school high with 42 points.

She also holds the girls’ school records for rebounds in a season and career, for blocks in a season and career, while being in second spot (career) in assists.

Her high school coach, Doug Laker, greeted her All-Star selection with this reflection, “It is a great honor,” Laker said. “That was one of her goals since she was a little kid, and in a few weeks she will get to carry that torch.”

Wise reflected on the selection:

“A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to play, but God has blessed me with a lot of different things in my life, and I’m just grateful to be able to play,” she said. “It really is humbling”.

In selecting Iowa State from over 30 D-1 schools which had offered full rides since Indiana University began the list immediately after she finished eighth grade, Wise will be playing for a school which has been in the NCAA tourney 10 of the last 11 season with a huge fan backing which generates an average attendance of over 9,000 at each home game.

Bring on those bright lights in Ames, Iowa.