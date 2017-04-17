Piqua baseball gets past Sidney

Staff Reports

Piqua used a big six-run inning and held on for an 8-7 victory over Sidney in GWOC American action Monday.

The Indians improved to 7-9 overall and 4-4 in GWOC American action, while Sidney dropped to 5-11 overall and 1-7 in GWOC American play.

Piqua had taken a 6-0 lead in the third inning.

Blake Wright started the rally with a walk and Michael Ashcraft sacrificed him to second.

A single by Spencer Lavey and walk to Mick Karn loaded the bases.

Owen Toopes reached on an error to make it 1-0, before Dakota Iddings drilled a two-run double to give Piqua 3-0 lead with Toopes being thrown out at third base.

Following a walk to Ethan Garland, Travis Smith, Derek Hite and Wright all had RBI singles to make it 6-0.

But, Sidney immediately answered with five runs in the fourth.

With one out, Caleb Harris singled and Kyle Noble walked.

With two outs, Harris scored when Zane Walker reached on an error and Anthony Brussels walked to load the bases.

Dillon King drilled a two-run single to make it a 6-3 game and Austin McLain reached on an error to load the bases again.

Cole Hoffman drilled a two-run single to get Sidney within 6-5.

Piqua added two insurance runs in the fifth when Mick Karn drilled a two-run single to make it 8-5.

It stayed that way until the Sidney seventh.

Harris started the inning with a single and Owen Toopes came on in relief of Travis Smith.

Noble drilled a triple to score Harris and make it 8-6 and Conor Beer’s fielder’s choice scored Noble to make it 8-7.

But, Toopes got a pop out and a fly out to end the game.

Smith and Toopes combined on an eight-hitter for Piqua, while Beer and McLain combined on an 11-hitter for Sidney.