Weekend baseball, track

Staff Reports

Piqua and Russia baseball teams split a doubleheader Saturday at Hardman Field Saturday.

Piqua won the first game 12-2 in five innings, with Derek Hite getting the win, while Russia won the second game 18-13.

In the first game, Russia had six singles by six different players and fell behind 10-0 after three innings.

In the second game, the Raiders wasted no time, scoring 11 runs in the first three innings. They were ahead 11-1 in the fourth when Piqua got four runs. The Indians followed that with four in the fifth and two in the sixth, but the Raiders scored seven times over the last two innings to come away with the split.

Kevin Drees and Dylan Cordonnier led a 20-hit attack for the Raiders. Drees went 4-for-6 with a triple, two runs scored and four runs batted in, and Cordonnier was 4-for-4 and also had four RBIs.

Dion Puthoff was 3-for-4 and scored three runs, Jack Dapore was 3-for-6 with a double and scored three runs, Drew Sherman had two hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Trenton Monnin singled, doubled and scored three runs.

Piqua, 5-9, will host Sidney Monday and play at Sidney Tuesday.

Sidney knocks

off Lehman 7-3

SIDNEY — Sidney took advantage of Lehman’s struggle to throw strikes and came away with a 7-3 victory over the Cavaliers in non-league action between the two local squads.

Sidney’s win was followed by a 21-4 loss to West Carrollton in a game also played at Lehman, and after the two verdicts, the Jackets are now 5-10 on the year.

The loss was only the second by Lehman. The Cavs now stand 10-2.

“We had difficulty finding the strike zone,” said Lehman head coach Dave King. “We walked five and hit three more, and all three of our pitchers were only in the 50 percent range in throwing strikes. You can’t do that against a team that sees good pitching all the time. They are not going to swing at many bad pitches. They got big hits late and we didn’t when we were threatening.”

Sidney scored three in the top of the first but Lehman came back to tie it with single runs in the first, third and fourth.

But the Jackets added three more in the fifth and one in the sixth, and kept the Cavs off the board the rest of the way.

“It was a well-played game with nice plays in the field by both teams,” said King. “We had our chances with guys on, but we couldn’t come up with a big hit, and Sidney was able to.”

For the Cavs, Brandon Barhorst and Dylan Arnold singled and doubled. Owen Smith had a double and Bryce Kennedy had two singles.

Tigers get

2-1 victory

VERSAILLES — The Versailles baseball team got a 2-1 win over Fort Loramie in the Zac Richarr classic Saturday.

For Versailles, Richard was 2-for-3 and Rutschilling homered .

New Knoxville

sweeps Houston

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville hosted Houston in a doubleheader Saturday and swept both games, 10-6 and 10-4.

The two wins put the Rangers over the .500 mark on the season at 5-4.

The Wildcats drop to 4-8.

Nathan Tinnerman had a double in the second game for NK.

TRACK

Piqua boys

take eighth

VANDALIA — The Piqua boys track and field team took eighth at the Vandalia-Butler Invitational, while the Piqua girls finished ninth before hosting the Miami County Invitational Tuesday.

For the Piqua boys, Devon Brown won the 200, 23.10; and took second in the 100, 11.68; while Tristen Cox won the discus, 143-5.

For the girls, Ashley Ho increased her PR in the high jump and came within one inch of a school record.

Ho won the event, clearing 6-4 on her first attempt after getting 5-2 on her second attempt.

Miami East pole vaulter Blaine Brokschmidt competed in the event and finished second, clearing 13-6.

Tiger boys

win at Minster

MINSTER — The Versailles boys won the Minster Memorial Invitational, while the girls finished second.

Versailles boys had 129.5 points, while Fort Loramie was second with 99.

Russia and Houston tied for 11th, Bradford was 13th and Lehman Catholic was 15th.

Josh Steinbrunner led Versailles, sweeping the 110 hurdles, 15.10; 300 hurdles, 42.73; and high jump, 6-0.

Also winning were Kyle Jones, long jump, 20-4; the 800 relay, 1:37.35; and 1,600 relay, 3:42.70.

Taking second were Joe Spitzer, 1,600, 4:36.11 and 3,200, 10:08.50; Cole Condon, 400, 54.89; Mitchell Paulus, 200, 24.11; A.J. Ahrens, shot put, 47-5 1-2; the 400 relay, 46.82; and the 3,200 relay 8:37.18.

For Russia, Cole Tebbe was second in the pole vault, 13-0; and third in the110 hurdles, 16.00.

Houston was led by a third-place finish in the 3,200 relay, 8:39.31.

Minster girls won with 137.5 points, while Versailles was second with 93.

Russia finished sixth, Lehman was ninth, Bradford was 10th and Houston was 13th.

For Versailles, Jenna Frantz set a meet record in in winning the pole vault, 12-0.

Also winning were Ellen Peters, 300 hurdles, 48.96; the 400 relay, 53.43; and the 800 relay, 1:51.08.

Finishing second was the 1,600 relay, 4:17.90; while taking third was Frantz, 100, 13.31.

Taking second for Russia was the 3,200 relay, 9:57.11; while finishing third were Grace York, 400, 62.87; and Emily Bohman, pole vault, 10-4.

Lehman Catholic’s Alanna O’Leary swept the 200, 26.90; and 400, 60.97.

For Bradford, Karmen Knepp won the 3,200, 11:51.0; and took second in the 1,600, 5:31.70.

For Houston, Shelby Ayers took second in the discus, 111-3.