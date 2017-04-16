Saturday Softball Roundup

Staff Writer

TROY — The Piqua softball team got a big win over Triad in the first of two games at Duke Park in the Milton-Union Saturday.

The second game did not go nearly as well.

Piqua had begun the day with a 4-2 win over Cardinals.

In the first inning, Lexi Gordon had singled and scored on Mariah Blankenship’s single to give Piqua a 1-0 lead.

Triad hit two solo homoers to take a 2-1 lead going to the home sixth inning.

After Blankenship and Rayna Brownlee singled, Kami Trissell slapped a two-run single up the middle to give Piqua a 3-2 lead.

The Indians picked up an insurance run when Trissell scored on Gordon’s single to make it 4-2.

Blankenship got the win, striking out two on the mound.

After a nearly 90-minute wait for the second game, Piqua never got started.

The wait came when Northwestern and Marion River Valley went nine innings, before Northwestern won 3-2 on a bases loaded walk on a full count with two outs.

River Valley scored five runs on Piqua in the first inning and never let up in a 20-0 victory in five innings.

The Vikings improved to 11-3, while Piqua dropped to 8-8.

It was just not Piqua’s game as the Lady Indians had five hits, but hit into three double plays — to go with a number of miscues in the field.

Gordon had two of the five hits, while Hannah Anderson, Kami Trissell and Rayna Brownlee each had one.

Piqua will host Sidney Monday, before traveling to Sidney Tuesday.

Lady Buccs

lose two games

COVINGTON — Covington struggled Saturday against visiting Kenton Ridge as the Cougars swept a doubleheader from the Buccaneers, 7-1 and 12-5.

Kenzie Long, Justice Warner and Ashley Cecil each had a hit in the first game as the Buccs were outhit 10-3.

The Cougars then hit three home runs in the second game to overpower the Buccs. Emma Dammeyer and Kara Schaffer each had multiple hits for Covington, and Sarah Hubbard, Dammeyer and Cecil each had an RBI.

Covington travels to National Trail Tuesday.

Lehman girls

edge Lady Tigers

SIDNEY — Lehman and Jackson Center played a wild softball game at Lehman on Saturday, with the host Lady Cavaliers pulling out a 16-15 win with six runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Lady Cavs go to 5-3 with the win. Jackson Center is now 3-4.

The two teams were tied at 10-10 going to the seventh inning, and Jackson Center scored five times. But the Lady Cavs responded with six in the bottom of the inning.

For Lehman, Amanda Titterington was 4-for-5 with a double, Grace Monnin belted a big three-run homer in the seventh, her fourth round-tripper of the season, Carly Edwards was 4-for-5 and drove in four runs, Camille Odle had a double and Abby Schutt was 3-for-4.

Lady Cats

sweep East

CASSTOWN — Houston added to Miami East’s woes with a doubleheader sweep in non-league action Saturday.

The 12-2 and 11-0 verdicts moved Houston to even on the year at 5-5, and left the Lady Vikings with an 0-11 record.

In the first game for Houston, Olivia Bowser had two doubles, Jessica Monnier and Brooklyn Felver both singled and doubled, and Addie White and Rebekah New had two hits each.

In the nightcap, New had three hits, Bowser singled and doubled, and Katelyn Riffle, Jenna Jarrett and Sarah Monnier all had two hits.

Russia splits

two games

BRADFORD — Russia competed in the Bradford Invitational on Saturday and split two games.

The Lady Raiders beat Bradford in the first game 4-2, but then lost to a strong Parkway team 11-6 in thenightcap.

The verdicts left Rusia 9-4 on the year.

No other details were available.

Lady Tigers

sweep Ansonia

VERSAILLES — Versailles posted two run-rule victories Saturday over Ansonia in a doubleheader.

The 17-3 and 12-1 wins put Versailles even on the year at 6-6.

In the first game, Kami McEldowney had three hits, scored four runs and drove in four to lead the Lady Tigers, and Hailey McEldowney had two hits and drove in four. Brynna Blakeley had two hits and scored three times.

Kami McEldowney doubled and tripled, and Hailey McEldowney also doubled.

In the second game, seven girls had two hits each, including Caitlin McEldowney, Kate Stammen, Anna Gehret, kami McEldowney, Hailey McEldowney, Sarah Gigandet and Brynna Blakely.

The Lady Tigers smacked three home runs in the second game, one each by Caitlin McEldowney, Gehret and Kami McEldowney.

Hailey McEldowney had a triple and Stammen a double.

Gehret drove in three runs and Mallory George and Hailey McEldowney two each.