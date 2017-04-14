Piqua baseball picks up two wins

The Piqua baseball team picked up two wins on Thursday and Friday to improve to 5-8 overall and 3-4 in GWOC American play.

Piqua defeated Stebbins 6-2 Friday at Hardman Field, dropping the visiting Indians to 2-11 overall and 1-7 in GWOC American play.

Piqua got a run off Stebbins southpaw Owen Holland in the first inning.

Cory Cottrell reached on an error and went to second when the pickoff throw went off Stebbins’ first baseman Cameron Berner’s glove.

After Ethan Garland reached on an error, Travis Smith singled to get Piqua on the board.

With Piqua starting pitcher Blake Wright rolling through the Stebbins lineup, the game stayed that way until Piqua added three runs in the third.

Singles by Garland, Travis Smith and Derek Hite to start the inning scored a run. Smith would score on a wild pitch and Wright’s sacrifice fly scored Hite to make it 4-0.

Stebbins had just two singles in the first four innings, both in the third inning.

But, Garland threw Holland out trying to steal third to help Wright out.

Stebbins would cut the lead in half in the fifth inning.

TJ Henry walked and Dylan Walters reached on an error.

Holland helped himself with a RBI single and Brady Wilson singled to load the bases.

Sawyer Smith entered the game to pitch for Piqua and got a sacrifice fly from Cody Liles to make it 4-2 and pop out to end the rally.

Piqua got two insurance runs in the sixth.

Owen Toopes singled and Cottrell walked to start the inning.

With two outs, they were still on first and second, but Piqua would come up with a couple clutch hits.

Hite and Wright both had RBI singles and made it 6-2, which is how it ended.

Sawyer Smith retired all eight batters he faced in relief and got two strikeouts.

Wright had seven strikeouts and a walk and the two combined on a four-hitter.

Piqua was coming off a big 3-2 win over Beavercreek Thursday in eight innings, in a game that was moved to Piqua.

Beavercreek dropped to 6-5 with the loss.

After the Indians had fallen behind 2-0 in the first inning, they rallied for the win.

In the fourth, Derek Hite and Blake Wright singled. Dakota Iddings bunt loaded the bases and Hite scored on Spencer Lavey’s fielder’s choice grounder.

The Indians tied it in the fifth when Ethan Garland reached on an error and scored on Travis Smith’s double.

In the eighth, Hite singled and Iddings walked with one out. Seth Trapp ran for Hite at second base.

A walk to Michael Ashcraft loaded the bases and when Spencer Lavey reached on an error, Trapp scored to end the game

Owen Toopes pitched a nine-hitter to get the win, striking out two and walking two, while Travis Smith looked more like Ozzie Smith on defense at shortstop, turning in several web gems on the night.

Piqua will host Sidney Monday and play at Sidney Tuesday in GWOC American action.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.