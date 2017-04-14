Echo Leagues hold opening night scramble

Staff Reports

The Wednesday and Thurdsay Industrial Leagues at Echo Hills had their opening night scrambles this week.

On Wednesday night, Team OddBody’s (Hank Poff, Mike Bosse, JD Denson, Skip Murray) was low gross with 30.

Mulligan’s Pub (Brian Robbins, Don Larger, Tony Larger, Luke Thoma) was second with 31.

Smitty’s Bike Shop (Dave Cox, Andy Cox, Jeff Cox, Mitch Cox) were low net with 21.25, while Bros & The “Law” (Kenneth Nelson Hostetter, Joseph Hostetter, Brody Thomas Fox, Brian Webster) was second with 21.75.

On Thursday, Hemm’s Glass (Ryan Karn, Damien Beougher, Lance Karn, Trent Karn) was low gross with 29 and Brownlee-Wray (Brian Deal, Mike Butsch, Dick Brownlee, Jim Mackellar) was second with 31.

GISCO (Brandon Hostetter, Jeff Jackson, Joe Hostetter, Jef Dawson) was low net with 22.75 and Winsupply of Piqua (Brody Thomas Fox, Jim Williams, Trey Hostetter) was second with 23.