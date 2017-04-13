Edison softball signs three players

Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College softball program announced three more signings for next year’s team.

Indian Lake senior pitcher Hailey Wallace will join the Chargers first NJCAA softball team next year. Wallace made it official by signing a letter of intent surrounded by family members and teammates.

The CBC Special Mention pitcher will anchor Edison State’s new program that coach Dan Cain is in the process of building for a spring 2018 debut.

Coach Cain has already signed five other girls, but says Wallace was a top priority.

“As soon as I found out we were getting a team, she was the first girl I was looking at because of the strong league and she’s the top senior pitcher in that league,” Cain said. “This is a good day for Edison State, we are happy to have her, and she comes from a good family,” added Coach Cain. I watched her play last year and she did well.

“The following day, I saw her throw two more games, so I know she’s a workhorse. I’m really excited to sign her and this will be a huge benefit for us to get that kind of pitcher to start our program with.”

Wallace’s arm helped propel the Lakers to a sectional and district championship in 2016. She hopes the team can make it ever deeper into tournaments this year.

As for college, Wallace says the prospect of being part of a brand new program just down the road in Piqua helped her make this decision.

“I wanted to continue my career in softball and I didn’t want to go too far from home,” she said. “With Edison, I can commute and play softball.”

Wallace plans to study middle childhood education.

Houston duo signs

Houston High School seniors Kaytlyn Riffell and Jenna Jarrett also signed letters of intent recently.

Cain is looking forward utilizing the pair in the season ahead.

“We continue to add quality athletes to our program,” he said. “Kaytlyn will give us some pop in the middle of our order. She’s athletic enough to play multiple positions that will give us more flexibility.”

Jarrett is another key signing.

“Jenna is another quality addition to our team,” Cain said. “She has good power and will be a solid first baseman/DH for us. I’m exited to add her to our family. Both Kaytlyn and Jenna come from a good high school program, and both will be counted on to help build the program at Edison State.”

Riffell will pursue an Associate of Arts degree while Jarrett plans to work toward an Associate of Science degree while attending Edison State.