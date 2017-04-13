Wednesday Diamond Roundup

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — Lehman and Lima Central Catholic hooked up in a dandy non-league baseball game Wednesday at Lehman, the Cavaliers coming away with a 3-1 win in a game that lasted only 70 minutes.

The win put the Cavaliers at 9-1 on the season, and they are off until Saturday, when they host Sidney at 11 a.m.

“It was just a good, very clean baseball game,” said Sidney coach Dave King. “It you got there late, you missed it.

Lehman scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third. Brandon Barhorst singled and stole second, then was sacrificed to third by Tyler Lachey. He then scored when Parker Riley sent a sacrifice fly to right.

Lima Catholic came back with a run in the fourth inning on an error, a stolen base and a single. The T-Birds had the go-ahead run thrown out at the plate, however.

It stayed 1-1 until the last of the fifth, and Barhorst again started it off, this time with a long double. Lehman went to sacrifice him to third, and Lima Catholic chose to throw to third, but it was not in time. That put runners on the corners.

With the infield in, Riley grounded out and the runners had to hold, but Dylan Arnold came through with a base hit to drive in what proved to be the winning run. Bryce Kennedy then plated the second run of the inning with a sacrifice fly.

Meanwhile, Riley continued along unbeaten for the past two seasons. He allowed five hits while striking out four and walking one. Lima pitcher Jennings fanned four and didn’t walk any.

“Parker threw 81 percent strikes,” said King. “Our defense made the plays behind him, and our outfield wound up with 12 putouts.”

Both Barhorst and Arnold wound up with two hits, and Barhorst scored two of the three runs.

East baseball

edges Covington

COVINGTON — The Miami East baseball team jumped out to a 3-0 lead at Covington Wednesday in Cross County Conference play, but it took scoring again in the top of the ninth inning to grab a 4-3 extra-innings victory over the Buccaneers.

Eight different Vikings had one hit apiece in the game, with Brandon Wilson hitting a double as they turned three first-inning hits and a pair of squeeze bunts into a three-run inning. Colton Purves earned the victory on the mound.

Nathan Blei took the loss on the mound for Covington but went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI at the plate. Ty Freeman was 3 for 5 with an RBI, Colton Francis had an RBI and Braden Miller tripled.

Newton pounds

South in CCC

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Newton’s Cole Weaver threw six strong innings to get a win in his first start of the year, and the Indians (12-2, 3-2 Cross County Conference) routed Twin Valley South 14-2 Wednesday on the road.

Weaver struck out seven and walked none to get the win, and Noah Weaver was 1 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the offense. Charlie Walker was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Austin Evans was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Rhett Gipe was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Tiger baseball

gets MAC win

VERSAILLES — Versailles upped its record on the year to 8-1 with a 12-2 run-rule verdict over New Bremen in Midwest Athletic Conference baseball action Tuesday night.

The game was Versailles’ first in MAC play. New Bremen is now 0-1 and 6-4.

The Tigers got three hits each from Kyle Subler and Rutschilling and two hits each from Keaton McEldowney, Niekamp and Heitkamp. Rutschilling, Knapke, Richard, Niekamp, Ruhenkamp and Grisez all doubled and Rutschilling also homered.

For New Bremen, Casey Parker had two hits and Luke Vonderhaar drove in two runs.

SOFTBALL

Lady Indians

keep rolling

WEST ALEXANDRIA — After a busy week, the Newton softball team will finally get some rest.

But it’s been a good week, as well, and the Indians (11-1, 5-0 Cross County Conference) capped it off with a 16-2 victory at Twin Valley South Wednesday afternoon.

Kacie Tackett was 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Kyle Fisher had a double and three RBIs, Kristen Rappold was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs and Haley Pack was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI to lead the offense. It was more than enough support for Erin Norman, who pitched four innings, striking out five, walking none and giving up three hits and two runs to get the win. Brooke Deeter pitched two innings, struck out three and walked one to finish the game.

Newton travels to Bradford Tuesday.

Lady Buccs

blank Vikings

COVINGTON — Covington’s Kenzie Long pitched a one-hit shutout Wednesday against Cross County Conference foe Miami East, leading the Buccaneers to a 10-0 victory in five innings.

Lexie Long and Makenna Gostomsky each had two hits for the Buccs (8-1, 3-0 CCC), Emma Dammeyer had three RBIs and Addison Metz and Kenzie Long each had two RBIs, with Kenzie Long and Sarah Hubbard each doubling.

Allie Shore had the long hit for the Vikings (0-8, 0-4 CCC).

TENNIS

Lehman netters

edge Irish 3-2

SPRINGFIELD — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team came away with a 3-2 win over Catholic Central Wednesday.

“Another big team win where different guys stepped up big for us,” Lehman tennis coach Tim Ungericht said. “Cole Kramer picked up a big win in his first ever varsity match and Ryan Goettemoeller with a big win in his first singles action of the season. And Griffin West with a big come from behind win to clinch the win for us at first singles.”

In singles, Griffen West beat Jack Brougher 6-7, 6-1, 6-2; Sam Ritze lost to Thomas Kavanaugh 6-4, 7-5; and Ryan Goettemoeller beat John Kavanaugh 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, Sean Toner and Elias Bezy lost to Colin Kelly and Jacob Woeber 6-0, 6-0; and Cole Kramer and Micheal Wesner beat Jon Shauvlin and Bryce Roberts 7-6(7-4), 6-1.

Elijah Jock won a jv singles match 8-4.

Lehman improved to 6-1, while Catholic Central dropped to 2-4.