Wright signs to play baseball Ohio Christian University

By Rob Kiser

[email protected]

Ohio Christian University seems to have a pipeline to Piqua baseball talent.

On Thursday, Blake Wright was the latest to sign on the dotted line, when the the Piqua High School senior signed his letter of intent to play for OCU.

“That gives us three guys from Piqua with Michael Anderson and Logan Harris, who signed earlier this year,” OCU coach Michael Blevins said. “And Blake’s older brother (Brandon) actually played for us for one year.”

The son of David and Tammy Wright said the decision to pitch for OCU was an easy one.

“I really liked it there when I visited,” Wright said. “I feel like it is a place where I can go in an pitch right away.”

He would get no argument from Blevins after having a breakout season a year ago for the Indians.

After pitching in 24-plus innings as a sophomore with a 3-4 record and 19 strikeouts, Wright pitched in 42-plus innings as a junior with a 2.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts, while pitching in some hard luck with a 1-4 record.

It has been more of the same in the early going this season, as Wright has an 0-2 record despite pitching well for the most part.

“I think he is definitely a guy who will be pitching on weekends for us,” Blevins said. “Maybe even as a freshman. He has good velocity. We just need to work on him developing a third pitch he can throw for strikes.”

Wright’s junior season included a no-hitter against Sidney and his improvement has not come by accident.

“Just a lot of hard work,” Wright said. “I put a lot of time into it. I still need to put a lot of time into it to continue to get better.”

That is something Piqua first-year coach Brad Lavey feels like Wright — along with the rest of the Indians — will do to turn around a slow start.

“We have to keep working to become a better team and these kids already have shown an ability to do that,” Lavey said.

He also sees a lot of potential at the next level in Wright.

“He has good velocity and he is a very hard worker,” Lavey said. “I think without a doubt his best baseball is ahead of him.”

Wright is happy to have the decision made.

“Now, I don’t have to stress out and be texting coaches all the time,” Wright said.

And while he still has some unfinished business on the diamond this spring, Wright is looking forward to next season as well.

“I know Michael (Anderson) and Logan (Harris) is going to be going there,” Wright said about OCU. “It is going to be a lot of fun.”

Continuing the Piqua tradition on the Ohio Christian University diamond.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.