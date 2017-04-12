Piqua netters top Fairborn; busy night in baseball, softball

Staff Reports

The Piqua tennis team picked up a 5-0 win over Fairborn Tuesday.

In singles, Sean Hatke won 6-0, 6-2; Brad McPherson won 6-0, 6-0; and Isaiah Smith won 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Willis Young and Greg Reyes won 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; and Eli Bloom and Kate Dulder won 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.

BASEBALL

Piqua struggles

in loss to Tipp

TIPP CITY — The Piqua baseball team lost to Tippecanoe 18-1 Tuesday.

Travis Smith, Derek Hite, Dakota Iddings, Owen Toopes, Logan Harris and Michael Ashcraft all had hits for Piqua.

Piqua, 3-8 overall and 2-4 in GWOC American play, will play at Beavercreek Thursday.

Lehman blanks

Temple Christian

SIDNEY — For the second consecutive night, the Lehman Cavaliers run-ruled Lima Temple Christian in Northwest Central Conference baseball action, this one at Lehman on Tuesday.

The 13-0 win keeps the Cavs perfect in league play at 5-0 and puts them 8-1 overall.

Dylan Arnold celebrated his birthday with a huge game for the Cavs, with two doubles, a single, four runs scored and five runs batted in.

Bryce Kennedy had two hits and drove in four, and Brandon Barhorst added two hits.

East gets

past Tigers

ANSONIA — Miami East’s Austin Rutledge shut Ansonia down on the road Tuesday, and the Vikings put away the game with a five-run third inning in an 11-2 Cross County Conference victory.

Brandon Wilson was 3 for 3 with a double and Rutledge also was 2 for 4 in addition to collecting the win on the mound. Jacob Arthur came in to pick up a save.

North edges

Newton 3-2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians fell to 2-2 in Cross County Conference play and 11-2 on the season Tuesday, leaving 13 baserunners stranded in a 3-2 loss to visiting Tri-County North.

Nash Lavy went the distance for Newton, striking out eight, walking four and giving up seven hits and two earned runs. Rhett Gipe had a single and two RBIs for the Indians, and Treg Jackson also had a hit.

“The difference in the game was we just left way too many guys on base,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “We left the bases loaded three times. But overall, it was a competitive game, back and forth, and the kids battled hard. Nash did a good job of keeping probably the best hitting team we’ll see all season off balance.”

Russia handles

Jackson Center

RUSSIA — League-leading Russia coasted to a 24-0 win over Jackson Center in County baseball action at Russia Tuesday.

The Raiders improved to 8-1 overall and are now 3-0 in the league. JC is 2-5 and 1-2.

Russia had back-to-back nine-run innings in the third and fourth innings, and that was more than enough for Kevin Drees, who threw a five-inning no hitter, with nine strikeouts and no walks.

That came on the heels of Hunter Cohee’s five-inning no-hitter Monday over Botkins.

Jack Dapore and Dylan Cordonnier both had three hits in Russia’s 17-hit attack. Daniel Kearns, Drew Sherman and Cohee added two hits.

Cohee’s hits were both doubles, and Cordonnier also had two doubles. Drees had a hit and it was a triple.

Cohee, Cordonnier and Kearns all drove in four runs, Dapore and Sherman drove in three each and Trenton Monnin had two RBIs.

Houston edges

Bradford 4-3

HOUSTON — Houston snapped a two-game losing streak by edging Bradford 4-3 in non-league action Tuesday at Houston.

The win puts the Wildcats at 4-5 on the year.

Tristen Freistuhler had a big day, going 3-for-4 for the Wildcats, and Howie Ludwig doubled twice and drove in three.

SOFTBALL

Lady Cavs

lose to Anna

ANNA — Anna finally got in the win column Tuesday, overcoming a slow start to beat Lehman 13-5 in non-league action at Anna.

The Lady Rockets are now 1-5 and Lehman 3-4.

Lehman got three in the first and still led 3-2 after three-and-a-half innings. But Anna got three in the fourth and five in the fifth to break it open.

Grace Monnin and Sidney Chapman were both 2-for-4 for Lehman.

Newton softball

picks up win

LEWISBURG — The Newton softball team improved to 10-1 overall 4-0 in the CCC with a 12-4 win over Tri-County North.

Kristen Rappold pitched a four-hitter, striking out 11, walking one and hitting one batter.

She helped herself at the plate going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Kylee Fisher was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Erin Norman was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Maddi Weaver was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

East softball

loses two games

ANSONIA — The Miami East softball team lost two close games recently.

East lost to Ansonia 6-5 and Mississinawa Valley 5-4.

Against Ansonia, Alyssa Francis was 3-for-4 with one RBI and Paige Lawson was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

Emily Thimmes had two RBIs.

Against Mississinawa Valley, Sam Urban was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Sophie Jacomet was 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Emily Adkins was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Alyssa Francis had a home run and two RBIs, Emily Hawkins had two RBIs and Allie Shore had a RBI.

Russia blanks

Lady Tigers

RUSSIA — The Russia Lady Raiders upped their record to 7-3 and went to 2-0 in County play with a 13-0 run-rule of Jackson Center in a makeup game Tuesday at Russia.

Jackson falls to 1-1 in the league and 2-3 overall.

Russia scored 11 times in the bottom of the first.

Maria Herron was 3-for-4 with a double, Jenna Cordonnier 2-for-3 with a double, and Shae Borchers and Lauren Monnin both had doubles.

Maddie Borchers held Jackson to just two hits, striking out six.

Lady Cats

drop game

HOUSTON — Houston lost at home to Bradford 11-3 in non-league play Tuesday.

Addie White had three hits and Jenna Jarrett and Jess Monnier two hits apiece for the Lady Wildcats, who are now 2-4 on the year.