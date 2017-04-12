Tuesday Track Roundup

Staff Reports

ANSONIA — The Covington boys and girls track and field teams finished third at a quad meet at Ansonia Tuesday.

Boys team scores were Arcanum 93, Union City 68.5, Covington 51, Ansonia 41.5.

Winning for Covington were Zach Parrett, high jump, 5-10; Nathan Lyle, 800, 2:12.80; Austin Flick, 200, 25.08; and 1,600 relay (Cade Schmelzer, Chad Yohey, Cayden Partin, Gray Harshbarger), 3:59.67.

Girls team scores were Arcanum 85, Ansonia 79, Covington 73, Union City 9.

The foursome of Macie White, Tori Lyle, Kailyn Pond and Morgan Lowe sweept the 400 relay, 55.25; and 800 relay, 1:57.02; while Lauren Christian swept the shot put, 38-8; and discus, 112-4.

Also winning were Natalie Snyder, 100 hurdles, 17.17; Danielle Alexander, 1,600, 5:59.5; Morgan Kimmel, 300 hurdles, 54.65; Paige Boehringer, 800, 2:35.35; and the 1,600 relay, 4:38.29.

East boys

take second

WEST MILTON — The Miami East boys finished second in a six-team meet at Milton-Union, while the girls finished third.

Boys team scores were Milton-Union 170, Miami East 155, Anna 101, Northridge 54, Wyoming 32, Troy 29.

Justin Brown swept the 100, 11.28; and high jump, 6-0.

Also winning for East boys were Gavin Warren, 800, 2:14.30; and the 3,200 relay, 8:45.84.

Girls team scores were Troy 139, Anna 127, Miami East 116, Milton-Union 87, Wyoming 22, Northridge 20.

Winning for Miami East were Marie Ewing, 800, 2:24.60; Gabrielle Hawkins, 100, 12.72; the 1,600 relay, 4:29.72; and 3,200 relay, 10:32.70.

Houston, Russia

win Fairlawn meet

SIDNEY — The Houston boys and Russia girls track and field teams won a five-team meet at Fairlawn Tuesday.

Boys team scores were Houston 100, Fairlawn 99.5, Botkins 79, Russia 74, Jackson Center 18.5.

Winning for Houston were Ethan Knouff, 1,600, 4:42.72; Dakota Francis, 3,200, 10:47.31; the 800 relay, 1:44.21;the 1,600 relay, 3:48.07; and the 3,200 relay, 8:52.87.

Cole Tebbe led Russia, sweeping the 110 hurdles, 16.22; and pole vault, 13-0.

Also winning for Russia were Drew Poling, high jump, 5-10; and the ironman relay, 51.70.

Girls team scores were Russia 120, Houston 95, Botkins 55, Jackson Center 46, Fairlawn 45.

Winning for Russia were Anna Fiessinger, 1,600, 5:49.37; Grace York, 200, 28.21; Claire Meyer, 3,200, 12:27.44; Emily Bohman, pole vault, 10-0; and the 1,600 relay, 4:31.41.

Winning for Houston girls were Becca Selanders, 400, 68.27; Hollie Voisard, 800, 2:33.07; Caity Falls, high jump, 4-8; the 3,200 relay, 10:25.95; and the ironwoman relay, 64.02.

Tiger teams

sweep meet

ST. MARYS — The Versailles boys and girls track and field teams swept a four-team meet at St. Marys.

Boys team scores were Versailles 102, St. Marys 66, Fort Loramie 47, Marion Local 39.

Josh Steinbreinner tripled for the Versailles boys, winning the 110 hurdles, 16.1; the 300 hurdles, 46.1; and the high jump, 5-10.

Also winning for Versailles were Noah Pleiman, 1,600, 4:52.7; Cole Condon, 800, 2:09.07; Blake Schulze, 200, 24.5; Joe Spitzer, 3,200, 9:55.8; Kyle Jones, long jump, 19-5; A.J. Ahrens, shot put, 45-4; the 1,600 relay (Condon, Aaron Mangen, Blake Schulze, Jones), 3:45.1; and the 3,200 relay (Mitchell Huelskamp, Stuart Baltes, Caden Schulze, Trevor Noggle), 9:07.0.

Girls team scores were Versailles 107, St. Marys 50, Marion Local 50, Fort Loramie 49.

Jenna Frantz doubled for the Lady Tigers, winning the long jump, 15-5; and the 100, 13.4.

Also winning were Camille Watren, 400, 61.6; Lindsey Didier, discus, 97-8; Lucy Prakel, pole vault, 10-0; and the 3,200 relay (Kenia McEldowney, Camille Watren, Hannah Rose, Tori Schulze), 10:43.8.