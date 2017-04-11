Piqua baseball falls to Tippecanoe

Staff Reports

The Piqua baseball team lost 11-0 to Tippecanoe in five innings Monday at Hardman Field in GWOC American action.

Piqua, 3-7 overall and 2-3 in GWOC American play, was coming off two wins over the weekend.

The Piqua baseball team opened a 22-0 lead over Trotwood-Madison after three innings Saturday morning at Hardman Field and won 24-0 in GWOC American Action.

Dakota Iddings and Spencer Lavey combined on a no-hitter.

Mick Karn was 3-for-4 at the plate.

Logan Harris was 3-for-5 and Iddings was 2-for-3.

Newton gets

CCC victory

PLEASANT HILL — Newton took on two-time defending Cross County Conference champion Arcanum Monday, and starter Treg Jackson kept his perfect record intact in a 7-1 victory at Newton.

Jackson scattered six hits and a walk while striking out eight to improve to 4-0 on the season, with Newton improving to 11-1 as a team and 2-1 in the CCC. Ryan Mollette was 2 for 4 with a double and Charlie Walker, Rhett Gipe, Austin Evans and Nate Zielinski each drove in a run in the game.

Buccs fall

to Minster

FAIRBORN — In a game played at Wright State, the Covington baseball team lost to Minster 15-0 Monday.

Lehman handles

Temple Christian

LIMA — Had Lehman not run-ruled Lima Temple Monday, the game would not have been completed. But it ended just before a storm hit in Lima and the Cavs came away with a 14-1 Northwest Central Conference win.

Lehman is 4-0 in the NWCC and 7-1 overall now.

The game was tied 2-2 going to the third and that’s when Lehman scored 11 runs on nine of its 13 hits.

Parker Riley had three hits, scored twice and drove in two for the Cavs, Bryce Kennedy had two hits and drove in four runs, and Ryan Schmidt also had two hits.

Brandon Barhorst, Tyler Lachey and Jared Rourke all had doubles, Jared Magoteaux drove in two runs, and Barhorst, Lachey and Dylan Arnold also scored twice.

Russia cruises

to SCAL win

RUSSIA — Russia breezed to an 11-0 victory over Botkins in SCAL baseball action Monday night to remain unbeaten in league play.

The Raiders, 2-0 in the league and 7-1 overall, scored all their runs in the first three innings, and turned everything over to pitcher Hunter Cohee, who threw a five-inning no-hitter, with eight strikeouts and two walks.

The Raiders were led in hitting by Dion Puthoff, who had two hits and drove in two runs.

Drew Sherman tripled and drove in two, and Cohee also drove in two. Puthoff, Evan Monnier and Trent Monnin all scored twice.

Houston falls

to Loramie

HOUSTON — Fort Loramie broke a 2-2 with three in the fifth and two in the sixth and went on to beat the Houston Wildcats 7-2 in the third County game of the night.

The Redskins went to 2-1 with the win and are 4-5 overall. Houston is 1-2 and 3-5.

Ben Barhort and Eli Rosengarten were with 2-for-4, with one of Rosengarten’s hits being a double. CJ Billing also had a double.

For Houston, Jacob Trent was 3-for-4 with a double and Isaiah Beaver had two hits.