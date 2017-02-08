Piqua girls go cold in loss to Greenville

By Rob Kiser

Coming off its best offensive performance of the season, it was a complete turnaround against Greenville Wednesday night for the Piqua girls basketball team.

As a results, the Lady Indians lost 48-23 in GWOC American action.

Greenville improved to 9-12 overall and 6-8 in GWOC American action with the win, while Piqua dropped to 3-18 overall and 1-13 in GWOC American action.

“All the shots that were going in, they weren’t going in tonight,” Piqua Brian Gillespie said. “It wasn’t one or two girls. Nobody could get a shot to go in tonight. I don’t even want to see our shooting numbers.”

While Piqua shot 22 percent for the game, Greenville wasn’t exactly lighting it up at the start either.

But Jada Garland gave the Wave a spark off the bench with two first half 3-pointers and Cassie Cromwell scored four times on backdoor lobs in the second quarter as Greenville opened a 25-6 lead with 3:15 remaining in the first half.

Four of those points came on drives to the basket by Tylah Yeomans in the opening quarter.

“That’s all true, but you still have to be able to hit shots,” Gillespie said. “We just couldn’t hit anything.”

Over the next eight minutes-plus, Greenville scored just two points.

But, Piqua could manage just seven points during the same stretch and Piqua never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

“I told the girls that this is one of those life lessons,” Gillespie said. “That when you aren’t hitting, you have to keep your heads up. You can’t let it affect your play, but some of the girls did. Hopefully, they will learn from this and be better next time.”

Kelsey Magoteaux had eight points to leads the Indians, while Lauryn Gray, honored on Senior Night with Claire Went before the game, had seven rebounds. Yeomans scored six points.

Saki Nakamura led Greenville with 10 points.

Cromwell had nine points and nine rebounds, while Garland also scored nine points.

Piqua was 11 of 50 from the floor for 22 percent and an ice-cold one of 10 from the foul line for 10 percent.

Greenville was 17 of 38 from the floor for 45 percent and nine of 13 from the line for 69 percent.

Greenville won the battle of the boards 23-19 and both teams had 21 turnovers.

Piqua will travel to Troy Saturday to close the regular season.

“We just have to put this behind us and get ready for Troy,” Gillespie said.

And shake off a night where the ball didn’t bounce their way.

BOXSCORE

Greenville (48)

Karsyn Shaffer 0-0-0, Payton Brandenburg 2-1-5, Cassie Cromwell 4-1-9, Saki Nakamura 4-2-10, Morgan Gilbert 3-0-7, Lani Shilt 1-2-5, Jada Garland 3-0-9, Lessie Cable 0-0-0, Kaylee Jackson 0-0-0, Riley Hunt 0-0-0, Haleigh Mayo 0-3-3, Annie Hayes 0-0-0. Totals: 17-9-48.

Piqua (23)

Lauren Williams 0-0-0, Kelsey Magoteaux 4-0-8, Claire Went 0-0-0, Lauryn Gray 0-1-1, Lily Stewart 2-0-4, Kelsey Bachman 1-0-2, Tylah Yeomans 3-0-6, Skylar Sloan 0-0-0, Emily Powell 0-0-0, Taylor Grunkemeyer 0-0-0, Izzy Kidwell 1-0-2. Totals: 11-1-23.

3-point field goals — Greenville: Gilbert, Shilt, Garland (3).

Score By Quarters

Greenville 9 25 30 48

Piqua 4 10 15 23

Records: Greenville 9-12 (6-8), Piqua 3-18 (1-12).

Reserve score: Greenville 38, Piqua 35.

