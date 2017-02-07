Ontrop signs with Edison State

Staff Reports

ST. HENRY — Alexis Ontrop of St. Henry has signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Edison State Community College beginning in the spring of 2018. Ontrop comes from St. Henry High School where she was a pitcher. While at Edison State, Ontrop will pursue a degree in Accounting.

“Alexis is a pitcher that will throw strikes all day,” said Edison State coach, Dan Cain. “She’s not overpowering but she’ll hit her spots which will allow us to play defense behind her.

“Alexis is also able to play multiple positions on the field. She will add a left-handed bat to the lineup also. I feel lucky to add another quality student-athlete to our program.”

Edison State’s softball team will compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and as Division II members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) beginning in the spring of 2018.