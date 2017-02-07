Piqua girls basketball picks up third win

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua girls basketball team picked up a win at West Carrollton Monday night, knocking off the Lady Pirates 60-44.

Piqua improved to 3-17 overall and 1-12 in GWOC American action, while West Carrollton dropped to 2-18 overall and 0-12 in GWOC American action.

Piqua got off to a fast start, leading 20-8 after one quarter, and never looked back.

Piqua led 35-20 at halftime and 52-33 after three quarters.

Lily Stewart led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, while Kelsey Magoteaux added 12 and Tylah Yeomans scored 10 off the bench.

Lauren Williams had nine, Lauryn Gray netted eight and Kelsey Bachman added six.

Piqua had 11 steals, with Williams leading the way with four.

Piqua had 15 assists on its 24 field goals, with Magoteaux and Bachman dishing out five each.

Williams led Piqua on the boards with five rebounds.

Piqua was 24 of 58 from the floor for 41 percent, including four of 14 from behind the arc for 29 percent. The Lady Indians converted eight of 15 free throws for 53 percent.

Piqua had 26 rebounds and just 11 turnovers.

The Lady Indians will host Greenville Wednesday, before traveling to Troy Saturday to close the regular season.

Lady Indians

finish strong

NEW PARIS — The Newton girls basketball team used a 20-4 run to finish the game Monday night in a 49-33 win over National Trail in Cross County Conference action.

Elizabeth Carroll led Newton with 16 points and Tatum McBride added 13.

That leaves McBride just 15 points short of 1,000 for her career.

The Lady Indians, 13-6, will host Franklin Monroe in another CCC game Thursday, play at Graham Saturday and close regular season play by hosting Tri-County North Tuesday.

Houston girls

pick up win

UNION CITY — The Houston girls basketball team grabbed a 49-43 win over Mississinawa Valley Monday to improve to improve to 8-13.

Sarah Monnier led Houston with 16 points.

Houston will close the regular season Thursday, hosting Jackson Center.

Bradford JH

teams advance

BRADFORD — The Bradford junior girls basketball teams advanced in the CCC tournament Monday.

The seventh grade, 11-2, defeated Twin Valley South 43-20.

Austy Miller led Bradford wiht 14 points.

Rylee Canan scored 12 and Ally Wackler added seven.

The eighth grade, 13-0, defeated National Trail 32-9.

Skipp Miller outscored the Blazer herself with 10, while Cassi Mead matched their total with nine.

Abby Gade added six points.

BOWLING

Piqua bowlers

drop matches

SIDNEY — The Piqua bowling teams dropped matches with Sidney Tuesday.

Both teams are now 5-11 overall and 4-9 GWOC American play.

The boys lost to Sidney 2,433-2,224.

Travis Smith led the Indians with a 444 series (223-221). Terry Penny had a 381 Series (156-225), Austin Jenkins rolled a 358 series (159-199), Nick Jess had a 323 series (169-154) and Ethan Gevedon added a 157 game.

The boys had baker games of 225 and 179.

The girls lost 1,767-1,625.

Rayna Brownlee led Piqua with games of 186 and 172 for a 358 series.

Katie Sherman had a series of 281 and Chloe Koon had a series of 266.

“This team is trying to get over the hump to get on a winning streak, but just can’t seem to get there,” Piqua girls bowling coach Jason Jenkins said. “Hopefully, we will get on track at the right time for us to go into our postseason GWOC and sectionals on a high note. These ladies have been working hard even though our record isn’t showing it. As a coach, I hope these young ladies can turn it around and bowl well the remainder of this season.”

Piqua will host Greenville on Thursday.