Bolin second, Scott hits century mark, Herndon and Hicks fifth at GWOC wrestling.

VANDALIA — Andrew Bolin (145 pounds) made his second straight trip to the championship match at the GWOC wrestling tournament.

Kobe Scott (138) hit the century mark and Sam Herndon (120) and Brennan Hicks (160) both placed for the Indians, in finished second in the GWOC North behind Vandalia-Butler and eighth overall with 89 points.

Bolin, who was runnerup last year, started his day with an impressive 10-0 major decision over Beavercreek’s Ian Heiland.

While Bolin was the second seed and Heiland was the third seed, it was mentioned by several people on Yappi that Heiland would make the finals.

“I kind of like the underdog role,” Bolin said. “He is a guy who likes to throw, so I had to be careful to not let myself get in a position where he could throw me. I was in the GWOC finals last year. I am hoping for a better result this time.”

Unfortuantely, he ran into top seed Nevan Snodgrass, a freshman from Fairmont.

Snodgrass, who is all muscle, recorded a 13-4 major decision.

“That’s an understatement to say he (Nevan Snodgrass) looked like a 160 pounder,” Piqua coach Scott Kaye said. “I thought we were in the wrong weight class. That kid is strong.”

Bolin’s four points came on escapes.

“We will see him again, so we are going to have to find a way to score on him,” Kaye said. “But, that is a tall order. Andrew (Bolin) had a number of big wins in the tournament and really wrestled well.”

Scott, the second seed, started his day with an 8-5 loss to third seed Jestin Love of Vandalia-Butler.

He bounced back with a pin of Marc Gallinger of Lebanon in 4:59 for his 100th win.

“I did (want his 100th win to be a pin,” Scott said. “Actually, I wanted to tech-pin him. But, he hurt my knee in the first period and that made me mad. I am to get my 100th win. I am wrestling a friend of mine (Brady Wilson) in the third-place match. He has an injured shoulder to, so we will see what happens.”

Like in his much with Love, Scott got in a five-point deficit early and couldn’t recover as Wilson recorded a 17-9 major decision to give Scott fourth place.

“We are trying to get Kobe (Scott) through make those risky moves in the first quarter that can put you in a bad spot,” Kaye said. “That was a big win today for Kobe to get his 100th win. I know that his been on his mind for awhile. Now, he can focus on what is ahead.”

Herndon, the fourth seed, started the day with a 12-1 loss to top seed Ronnie Pietro of Vandalia-Butler in the semifinals.

In the conso semifinals, he was leading sixth seed David Hasty of Stebbins 4-3 with 17 seconds to go, but got reversed for a 5-4 loss. He bounced back with a 6-2 decision over fifth seed Michael Maas of Fairmont, who had pinned earlier in the tournament.

“Sam (Herndon) needs to find a way to finish off those close matches,” Kaye said. “He was in a tough weight class. He was (able to finish with a strong match).”

Hicks also finished fifth.

Hicks had two pins in less than a minute to get to the conso semifinals.

After being pinned by fourth seed Josh Winston of Northmont, Hicks, the sixth seed, pinned fifth seed Andrew Cousins of Lebanon to finish fifth.

“Brennan (Hicks) had some big wins and scored some big points for us,” Kaye said. “He has come a long way and is really wrestling well.”

Jesse Ceyler (132) came within one match of placing, Brett Craft (220) had a pin for a win in consolations, Tristan Hostetter sufffered a tough 4-3 loss in consolations and Matt Blankenship (170) also lost in consolations.

“Jesse (Ceyler) had another win in a match that was all but over,” Kaye said. “That is two in the tournament. But, he is giving up too many points early. Brett (Craft) had a nice win. We have to find a way to win the close matches. Matt (Blankenship) is a freshman who is gaining valuable experience.”

Piqua will be back in action Feb. 17 at the West Carrollton quad.

