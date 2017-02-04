Piqua boys can’t hold lead against Tipp

The Piqua boys basketball team couldn’t pull off a season sweep of Tippecanoe, losing 50-45 in GWOC American action.

Piqua dropped to 4-13 overall and 3-9 in GWOC American play.

Piqua led 22-16 at halftime and 32-27 after three quarters, but was outscored 23-13 in the fourth quarter.

Ben Schmiesing led Piqua with 14 points.

Cav boys

get road win

LIMA — Lehman went on the road and came away with a good win, beating Lima Temple Christian in Northwest Central Conference play Friday night, 70-62.

The win puts the Cavs at 3-3 in the league and 7-10 overall heading to Bradford tonight.

The Cavs gave up 18 points in the opening quarter and were down by three but held Temple to just 22 points in the middle two periods.

At the same time, the Cavs were putting in 38, including 25 in a huge third quarter, to take control.

Kam Lee had five three-pointers in the game and scored 14 points in the third quarter to lead the Cavs’ pullaway. He went on to finish with 26 points.

Dylan Arnold added 16.

Bucc boys

handles Tigers

ANSONIA — The Covington boys basketball team cruised to a 57-38 win over Ansonia Friday in CCC play.

Trevor Miller led a balanced attack with 11 points.

Kenny Atkinson scored 10 and Jett Murphy netted nine.

Jayce Pond scored eight and Nathan Blei added seven.

Newton boys

top Blazers

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team got past National Trail 43-40 Friday night in CCC action.

Ryan Mollette led Newton with 14 points.

East boys

fall to TV

NEW MADISON — The Miami East boys basketball team lost on the road to Tri-Village 65-40 in CCC action Friday.

Logan West led Miami East with nine points.

Roader boys

drop game

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team struggled to score in a 47-21 loss to Arcanum Friday in CCC action.

Parker Smith led Bradford with 10 points.

Russia boys

keep rolling

BOTKINS — Russia had its way with the Botkins Trojans Friday, rolling to a 77-33 win in County play.

Russia is now 9-1 in the league and 14-4 overall and hosts Fairlawn Friday.

Russia had more points at the half than the Trojans did for the game for a total dominance.

Drew Poling had 13, Drew Sherman 12, Cole Tebbe and Daniel Kearns 11 each and Ethan Monnier 10 for Russia.

Loramie boys

stop Houston

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s defense was too much for Houston in a 50-19 County verdict Friday.

Houston is 1-16 overall and 1-10 in the SCAL.

Loramie led 9-5 after a quarter, then outscored the Wildcats 17-0 in the second period.

Cameron Arnold led Houston with seven.

Ahrens has

big game

NEW KNOXVILLE — Justin Ahrens had a big game as the Versailles boys remained perfect in MAC action with a 78-40 win over New Knoxville Friday.

Ahrens scored 34 points and made six 3-point field goals.