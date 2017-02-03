Piqua advances three to semifinals

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@civitasmedia.com

VANDALIA — Three Piqua wrestlers moved on to this morning’s semifinals in the GWOC wrestling tournament at the Vandalia Student Activities Center and the other five are still alive in consolations.

Sam Herndon (120) was the first Piqua wrestler to advance to the semifinals in dominating fashion.

Herndon started the night by pinning Nathan Anthony of Greenville in 3:13 and followed it with a pin of fifth seed Michael Maas of Stebbins in 1:06.

“I am in a tough bracket,” Herndon said after the matches. “You have to wrestle your best.”

Herndon will now wrestle top seed Ronnie Pietro of Vandalia-Butler in the semifinals.

“It is going to be a tough match,” the fourth seed. “He is the top seed for a reason. But, he has been upset before. So, it is not like he can’t be beat.”

Piqua coach Scott Kaye was impressed with Herndon’s effort.

“That second guy (Michael Maas) is a good wrestler and he handled him pretty easily,” Kaye said. “Sam is in a tough weight class. He is going to have to wrestle his best match.”

Kobe Scott (138) picked up his 98th and 99 wins Friday.

Scott, the second seed, pinned Joseph Edwards of Greenville in 40 seconds and pinned Scott Osborne of Springboro in 5:19.

“I knew I could get him,” Scott said about his match with Osborne. “The GWOC is just an exciting time. I don’t know what to say.”

Kaye liked what he saw.

“It is tough to get two quick pins like that,” Kaye said. “Even though the match was closer, Kobe dominated on the mat.”

Scott will face Jestin Love of Vandalia-Butler in the semifinals. Scott beat him in a close match at the Fairfield Invitational earlier this season.

“It is going to be a tough match,” Scott said. “I beat him before. We will see what happens.”

Andrew Bolin (152) wasn’t happy with his 10-3 win over Peyton Charleton of Springboro in the first round.

William Lorenz of Springfield paid the price, with Bolin pinning him in 46 seconds in the quarterfinals.

“I wasn’t happy with the first match,” Bolin said. “I wanted to go out and dominate the second match.”

He did that.

“He had a tougher opponent in his first match,” Kaye said. “But, Andrew was still dominant in that match.”

Bolin, the second seed, will face third seed Ian Heiland of Beavercreek in the semifinals.

“That is going to be a tough match,” Bolin said. “Beavercreek is a strong program and has a lot of good wrestlers. I am looking forward to it.”

Tristan Hostetter (126), Jesse Ceyler (132) and Brennan Hicks (160) all advanced to the quarterfinals before losing.

Hicks had two pins and Hostetter had one.

Ceyler probably had the win of the night.

He was trailing sixth seed Jacob Mikesell of Greenville 12-8 before hitting a five-point move in the final five seconds.

“It was all but over,” Kaye said, shaking his head. “What a win. He just wasn’t going to lose and hit a move in the last five seconds to win.”

Matt Fitzpatrick (170) and Brett Craft (220) both lost their opening round matches and are alive in consolations.

Wrestling resumes at 10 a.m. today.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Brennan Hicks works for a pin in GWOC second-round wrestling action at the Vandalia SAC on Friday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_020317mju_wrestling_phs_brennanhicks.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Brennan Hicks works for a pin in GWOC second-round wrestling action at the Vandalia SAC on Friday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Brett Craft scores a reversal in Friday GWOC wrestling at the Vandalia SAC. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_020317mju_wrestling_phs_brettcraft.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Brett Craft scores a reversal in Friday GWOC wrestling at the Vandalia SAC. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Jesse Ceyler works to get behind Joseph Edwards of Greenville in Friday GWOC Wrestling at the Vandalia SAC. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_020317mju_wrestling_phs_jesseceyler.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Jesse Ceyler works to get behind Joseph Edwards of Greenville in Friday GWOC Wrestling at the Vandalia SAC. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Sam Herndon controls Nathaniel Anthony of Greenville during second round 120 pound GWOC Wrestling at the Vandalia SAC on Friday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_020317mju_wrestling_phs_samherndon.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Sam Herndon controls Nathaniel Anthony of Greenville during second round 120 pound GWOC Wrestling at the Vandalia SAC on Friday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tristan Hostetter of Piqua on his way to a pin over Xenia’s Korissa Vanover in 126 pound competition on Friday at the SAC in Vandalia. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_020317mju_wrestling_phs_tristanhostetter.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tristan Hostetter of Piqua on his way to a pin over Xenia’s Korissa Vanover in 126 pound competition on Friday at the SAC in Vandalia.