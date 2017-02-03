Piqua bowlers drop matches; girls hoop teams pick up wins

Staff Reports

The Piqua bowling teams both dropped matches to Miamisburg in GWOC American action Thursday at Brel-Aire Lanes.

The boys, 5-10 overall and 4-8 in GWOC American play, lost 2,214-2063.

Travis Smith led the Indians with a 400 series (191-209). Austin Jenkins had a 391 series (179-212), Terry Penny had a 337 series (150-187) and Nick Jess had a 171 game.

In the baker games, Piqua had scores of 153 and 215.

The girls, 5-10 overall and 4-8 in GWOC American play, lost 1,868-1,718.

Rayna Brownlee led Piqua with games of 172 and 198 for a 370 series.

“Rayna bowled great tonight, she was picking up her spares and carried the team through the night despite the loss,” Piqua girls bowling coach Jason Jenkins said. ” The ladies had a great first game of the match for the most part. The match would have been alot closer if we would have carried some of that momentum into the second game. But overall a good night for the ladies as the season is winding down.”

Katie Sherman had a 176 game and Abby Rudd had a 154 game.

Maryssa Kuhn rolled a 135 and Chloe Koon had a 129.

Piqua rolled baker games of 132 and 175.

Piqua will be at Sidney Monday.

SWIMMING/DIVING

Piqua competes

at GWOC meet

TROTWOOD — Piqua swimmers competed in the GWOC finals Thursday at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Meredith Karn finished sixth in the 100 butterfly, 1:03.20; and 14th in the 200 IM, 2:23.29.

Corinne Tisher was eighth in the 100 breaststroke, 1:12.56; 10th in the 500 freestyle, 5:31.11.

Meredith Butt finished 15th in the 50 freestyle, 28.12.

Those three teamed with Allie Cox for eighth in the 200 freestyle relay, 1:50.90; and ninth in the 200 medley relay, 2:03.50.

In diving, Carris Meckstroth was third with 159.2 points.

Claire Bim-Merle was seventh with 135.85; while Reece Tate was eighth with 133.75.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

O’Leary scores

18 in Cavs loss

RIDGEMONT — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team lost to Ridgemont 58-52 in NWCC action Thursday.

Alanna O’Leary led the Lady Cavaliers with 18 points and six steals.

Grace Monnin filled out the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and five steals; while Hannah Fogt had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Lady Buccs

hold off Trail

NEW PARIS — The Covington girls basketball team found themselves leading National Trail just 32-31 with six minutes to play.

But, Covington would pull away from there for a 48-36 win in CCC action.

Samantha Whiteman scored 17 points to lead Covington.

Haley Howard had 14 and Bailey Miller added 13.

Covington, 16-5 overall and 10-1 in the CCC, will close the regular season Thursday at Tri-County North.

Lady Vikings

cruise to win

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team handled Urbana 48-24 Thursday.

Haley Howard led the Lady Vikings with 14 points and Bailey Miller added 13.

Miami East will host Bradford Saturday.

Lady Indians

get past Roaders

BRADFORD — The Newton girls basketball team opened a 16-point halftime lead and held on for a 46-41 win over Bradford Thursday in CCC action.

Tatum McBride led Newton with 20 points, while Kaylee Kesler added 13.

Mandi Bates scored 25 points for Bradford and Chelsea Gill added 10.

Bradford will play at Miami East Saturday.

Lady Cats

fall to Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie trailed Houston 25-20 at the half, but the final two periods saw a complete turnaround.

The Lady Redskins outscored Houston 41-11 to pull away to a 61-36 victory in County play.

Houston drops to 3-8 and 7-13 and is at Mississinawa Monday.

Houston shot an amazing 67 percent from the field in building up a five-point halftime lead.

Rebekah New had 12 to lead Houston.

Lady Tigers

top Rangers

VERSAILLES — The state-ranked Versailles Lady Tigers had their hands full with New Knoxville for the first half, but pulled away in the second to post a 43-32 victory over the Lady Rangers in Midwest Athletic Conference play.

Versailles goes to 7-1 in the league and 16-3 overall and hosts unbeaten Tri-Village on Monday.

Brynna Blakeley and Danielle Winner scored eight points each and Kami McEldowney added six.

WRESTLING

East, Tigers

fall to Indians

MECHANCISBURG — Miami East and Versailles wrestling teams would both fall victim to a strong Mechanicsburg team in the OHSAA state team tournament Wednesday.

In the regionals semifinals, Mechanicsburg defeated Miami East 53-18.

In a matchup of state placers, Miami East’s Graham Shore (126) would win an 11-10 decision over Tyler Wetzel.

Kaleb Nickols (113) and Zane Strubler (138) would win by pin, while Alex Isbrandt (132) won by decision.

In the other semifinal, Versailles defeated Coldwater 49-20.

Winning by pin were Kyle Wuebker (138), Tanner Bey (145), Jonathan Moorman (170), Jerome Bey (182) and Jacob Rismiller (195).

Preston Platfoot (126) won by major decision and Jacob Poling (120) won by decision.

Winning by forfeit were Cael Bey (106) and Steven Mangen (132).

Versailles lost to Mechanicsburg in the regional final match 42-25.

Winning by pin were Nick Monnier (113), Kyle Wuebker (138) and Jacob Rismiller (195).

Cael Bey (106) won by major decision and Jerome Bey (182) won by decision.