Edison teams split with Sinclair

DAYTON — The Edison State basketball teams will host Lorain County Wednesday in OCCAC action.

The men, 11-8 overall and 1-7 in the OCCAC, are coming off an 81-76 loss to Sinclair.

Edison had an early lead, but trailed 37-34 at halftime and played the Tartans evenly in the second half.

“I was very proud of our defensive effort in the first half today,” Edison coach Rick Hickman said. “But during the second half we definitely missed Dusty to match up inside.” commented coach Hickman, referring to 6-foot-9 Dusty Poteet who took a season ending elbow in last Wednesday’s contest. “I knew our guys would battle back at the end. That’s just the character of who they are.”

Hadith Tiggs had 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists; while Dae’Shawn Jackson had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Christopher Landrum II added 13 points, while Nick Thompson grabbed six rebounds.

Edison was 25 of 71 from the floor for 35 percent, including nine of 32 from 3-point range for 28 percent.

The Chargers made 17 of 29 free throws for 59 percent.

Sinclair was 30 of 63 from the floor for 48 percent, including five of 17 from behind the arc for 29 percent. The Tartans made 16 of 24 free throws for 67 percent.

Sinclair won the battle of the boards 48-44 and had 10 turnovers to Edison’s seven.

Lady Chargers

rally for win

The Edison women rallied from a 25-16 halftime deficit with a big third quarter and pulled out a 54-52 victory over Sinclair in OCCAC action.

Edison, 13-6 overall and 4-4 in the OCCAC, pulled even at 35 after three quarters and outscored Sinclair 19-17 in fourth quarter.

Sydney Miller had 14 points and six rebounds, while Brooke Hickey had 13 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Riley Culver grabbed 111 rebounds and blocked a shots, while Holly Frey grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

Edison was 14 of 42 from the floor for 33 percent, including just two of 11 from 3-point range for 18 percvent. The Chargers made 24 of 31 free throws for 77 percent.

Sinclair was 20 of 77 from the floor for 26 percent, including just five of 28 from behind the arc for 18 percent. The Lady Tartans made seven of 13 free throws for 54 percent.

Sinclair won the battle of the boards 52-39 and had nine turnovers to Edison’s 16.

Edison athletes

receive honors

A total of fourteen student-athletes from Edison State Community College have been named members of the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference All-Academic team for Fall 2016.

They include:

Volleyball — Teresa Hess, Erin Metz, Denise Schwieterman and Allison Watkins.

Men’s Basketball — Zach Ledbetter and Nick Thompson.

Women’s Basketball — Carly Buzzard, Jessie Crowell, Courtney Esser, Sydney Miller and Lauren Monnin.

Baseball — José Adorno, Andrew Collins and Nicholas Gray.