Newman still tops Piqua scoring list

Some times, despite the best of intentions, things don’t work out exactly as planned.

After thinking a corrected story on last Friday night’s Piqua basketball game would appear in Saturday’s paper, it turned out otherwise, through some miscommuniction.

So, while taking nothing away from Ben Schmiesing’s 35-point game Friday night — Colton Bachman’s last year — those were not school records.

As Piqua basketball fans probably know, former Miami University standout and Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame member Bernard Newman tops the list.

In fact, Newman has the top three games on the list, scoring 47, 45 and 43 points during the 1973-74 season.

Bill Fogt scored 42 points in the 1968-69 season, while Mike Ostendorf (1964) and Mike Leffel (1965) both scored 41.

Greg Swofford had a 40-point game during the 1979-80 season.

Rounding out the top 10 are Mark Matthews (1986), Andy Warner (1981) and Rick Meiring (1976) all scored 36 in a game.

Hopefully, this will give a little clarification to the Piqua single-game scoring record.

Tisher wins

North title

TROTWOOD — Three Piqua swimmers and two relay teams advanced to the GWOC finals on Thursday at Trotwood-Madison.

Corinne Tisher and Meredith Karn both advanced in two events.

Tisher was GWOC North champion in the 100 breaststroke and has the sixth fastest qualifying time, 1:11.93. She also finished third in the 500 freestyle in 5:30.10 to advance. She has the eighth gastest time in that event.

Karn finished second in the 100 butterfly, 1:03.16; and third in the 200 IM, 2:23.67.

She has the fifth fastest time in the 100 butterfly and 14th fastest time in the 200 IM.

Butt finished fifth in the 50 freestyle and has the 16th fastest time, 28.10.

Those three teamed with Allie Cox to finish second in both the 200 frestyle relay, 1:51.34; and the 200 medley relay, 2:03.82.

They have the seventh fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay and eighth fastest time in the 200 medley relay.

Piqua bowlers

second at Pirate

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua girls bowling team finished second at the Pirate Challenge Saturdy.

Piqua was seeded seventh and knocked off Miamisburg in the quarterfinals in two straight games.

Piqua won the first game 145-127 and the second game 131-128.

The Lady Indians faced third seed Graham in the semifinals and beat them in two straight games.

Piqua won the first game 167-43 and the second game 131-121.

The Lady Indians then faced Beavercreek in the championship match and lost in two straight games.

“The ladies started off really well in the first regular game,” Piqua coach Jason Jenkins said. “Rayna Brownlee and Katie Sherman carried the team through this tournament. I am proud of all the girls all around, as they stuck with it through a rough patch during the third regular game. They bowled as a team, picked each other up when needed and had a great team effort throughout the tournament.”

Piqua had opened the day with a 764 game.

Rayna Brownlee led Piqua with a 517 series and Katie Sherman added a 485, while Kyra Buchanan had a 180 game.

Bucc JH

takes 10th

BEAVERCREEK — Covington’s junior high wrestling team finished in 10th place out of 20 teams at a very competitive Beavercreek Middle School Classic Invitational on Saturday.

The Buccs had six wrestlers place in the top-six at the event.

Cael Vanderhorst (104), Nolan Neves (116) and Duncan Cooper (142) each advanced to the finals, but dropped their last match by decision. Vanderhorst went 3-1 with two pins, Neves 4-1 with two pins and Cooper 3-1 with two pins.

Hunter Clarkson (150, 3 pins) and Clayton Stephan (245, 1 pin) each placed fifth, while Bryce Smith (116, 2 pins) placed sixth. Jensen Wagoner (128, 2 pins), Caleb Miller (98, tech. fall), Dakota Clarkson (128, pin) and Gavin Swank (134, pin) also earned valuable team points for the Buccs.

The Buccs compete next with the high school team at the Covington Duals on Feb. 11.

The Piqua girls bowling team finished second at the Pirate Challenge Saturday.