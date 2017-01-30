Lehman girls get road win over Piqua

By Rob Kiser

[email protected]

Lehman girls basketball coach Craig Hall was worried about being shorthanded Monday night against the Piqua girls at Garbry Gymnasium.

Piqua coach Brian Gillespie wanted to see some progress from his team.

And while Gillespie got that from his team at times, it was Hall who left the gym happy after the Lady Cavaliers 50-36 victory.

Lehman improved to 8-9, while Piqua dropped to 2-15.

“I was really concerned coming in here because of our style of play,” Hall said. “We only have one senior and two juniors. And one of them (Brogan McIver) is a starter who rolled her ankle Saturday. So, we were pretty young out there, but the kids stepped up and gutted it out.”

Gillespie saw improvement at times.

“We were better in spaces,” he said. “We just had some bad turnovers and didn’t do a good job getting back on defense. Those are openings you can’t have.”

With Hannah Fogt scoring 10 points inside in the opening half, Lehman had opened an 18-10 lead in the second quarter.

“She (Hannah Fogt) has really been playing well of late,” Hall said. “She has really come on lately.”

And Piqua couldn’t stop her as she finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

“Most of her points came in the paint,” Gillespie said. “She is just stronger than we were. That is why the weight room is important. We have to get stronger in there.”

But, Kelsey Magoteaux scored five points — including and three and putback off a Lauren Williams steal — to get Piqua within 18-15.

Just as quickly, Rylie McIver hit a jumper and Alanna O’Leary scored off a Grace Monnin assist to make it 22-15 at the break — and Lehman followed that by outscoring Piqua 14-4 in the third quarter to make it 36-19.

“That is kind of what has been happening to us,” Gillespie said. “We can’t have those lapses. They were able to push the ball like they like to do at the end of the half and get a couple of those baskets, where we just didn’t get back on defense.”

Carly Edwards drove the basket for six points in the third quarter, with Fogt adding four more to her totals.

“We are finding different ways to do things,” Hall said. “I can’t say enough for the girls. With our style of play, I was trying to rotate in and keep the girls fresh. They did a great job all night.”

O’Leary added seven points and five rebounds to the Cavalier cause, while Monnin also grabbed five rebounds.

Magoteaux led Piqua with 11 points and six rebounds, while Lily Stewart scored 10 points.

Piqua was 14 of 45 from the floor for 31 percent and three of seven from the line for 43 percent.

Lehman was 23 of 51 from the floor for 45 percent and four of 10 from the line for 40 percent.

Lehman won the battle of the boards 33-18 and had 13 turnovers to Piqua’s 15.

The Cavaliers will play at Ridgemont Thursday in NWCC play, while Piqua travels to Tippecanoe Wednesday in GWOC American action.

BOXSCORE

Lehman (50)

Carly Edwards 3-0-6, Grace Monnin 2-0-4, Alanna O’Leary 3-1-7, Hannah Fogt 10-0-20, Rylie McIver 3-0-6, Abby Schutt 0-3-3, Lauren McFarland 1-0-2, Grace Olding 0-0-0, Emily Fogt 0-0-0, Allison Bornhorst 0-0-0, Grace Brandt 1-0-2. Totals: 23-4-50.

Piqua (36)

Lauren Williams 0-0-0, Tylah Yeomans 1-0-2, Kelsey Magoteaux 5-0-11, Kelsey Bachman 2-2-6, Lily Stewart 3-1-10, Lauryn Gray 1-0-2, Emily Powell 0-0-0, Skylar Sloan 1-0-3, Hailey McPherson 1-0-2, Rakaela Smith 0-0-0. Totals: 14-3-36.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Magoteaux, Stewart (3), Sloan.

Score By Quarters

Lehman 12 22 36 50

Piqua 7 15 19 36

Records: Lehman 8-9, Piqua 2-15.

Reserve score: Piqua 31, Lehman 26, OT.