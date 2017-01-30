Piqua Braves baseball to hold signups

Staff Reports

Tryouts for the fifth and sixth grade Piqua Braves baseball team will be held on Feb.12 from 3-5 p.m. at Piqua High School. Those players interested should contact coach Troy Ouhl at [email protected]

Scores to

air games

ScoresBroadcast.com will air the following high school basketball games:

Friday: Jackson Center boys at Fairlawn, 7:40 p.m.

Saturday: Fort Loramie girls at Jackson Center, 2:10 p.m.; Sidney boys at St. Marys, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday: Sidney girls at Fort Loramie, 7:10 p.m.