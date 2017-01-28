Lehman’s Long hits wrestling milestone at Ben Logan Invitational

By Rob Kiser

BELLEFONTAINE — It was a milestone moment for Wyatt Long at the Ben Logan Invitational Saturday.

The Lehman senior 195-pound wrestler picked up his 100th career win on his way to a second-place finish.

“It was pretty special,” Long said.

It made him think back to this football season and the Riverside game.

“If you remember that game,” the standout defensive lineman said. “I tipped a pass (in the final minute) and we intercepted (to secure the win). That’s really the only thing I can compare it to. When I made that play, I knew we were going to win and that’s what this (100 wins) felt like.”

Lehman coach Cam Haller was happy to see it.

“It is a great accomplishment,” Haller said. “Very few athletes get 100 wins in any sport in their high school careers. Wyatt (Long) has been a four-year varsity wrestler for us. That is what you have to be to get 100 wins.”

After opening the tournament by winning a 1-0 thriller over Trey Pence of Graham, Long advanced to the finals with two pins.

He lost to Gabe Pickett of Middle Creek 5-2 in the championship match.

“If I was going to lose to somebody, I am glad it was him,” Long said about the North Carolina state tournament state qualifier. “I am glad he made the trip here. It is definitely going to help me to wrestle a guy like that. It is always good to be humbled.”

Trailing 5-0 going to the final period, Long took him down and nearly turned him to tie the match.

“Wyatt (Long) was close to turning him, he just couldn’t quite get it,” Haller said. “That kid is a good wrestler. He is a state qualifier in North Carolina.”

Lehman had two other placers Saturday.

Jace Chamberlain nearly won the 182-pound title.

Chamberlain had a pin and win by default over top seed Hunter Lester of Franklin to advance to the finals.

In a thrilling match, he lost 7-6 to Mitch Current of Ben Logan.

Chamberlain was close to getting the takedown at the end.

“He just waited too long to start the move,” Haller said. “Jace really wrestled well and had a good tournament.”

Ethan Knapke finished fifth.

Knapke had two pins to advance to the semifinals.

After two losses, he finished the tournament with an 11-0 major decision in the fifth-place match.

“He had two good wins to start and then two tough losses,” Haller said. “He finished things off with another good win.”

Brandon Simmons (160) had two wins, a pin and a major decision, Noah Young (138) had two pins and Alvaro Berrara (132) had a pin.

East takes third

LIMA — The Miami East wrestling team finished third at the Lima Central Catholic Invitational, while Covington finished 10th.

The Vikings impressive showing was led by two champions.

Graham Shore (120) and Zane Strubler (138) both went 5-0.

Shore had three pins and two tech falls, while Strubler had two pins, a tech fall and a major decision.

Alex Isbrandt (132) finished second.

He went 4-1 with three pins and a major decision.

Finishing third were Kaleb Nickels(113) and Matthew Welker (182).

Nickels was 5-1 with two pins, while Welker was 5-1 with four pins.

Brenden Dalton (220) and Zack Schellhouse (285) finished sixth.

Dalton was 3-3 with a pin and a major decision, while Schellhouse was 4-3 with three pins.

Covington was led by Lance Miller (160), who won the championship by going 4-0 with a pin, tech fall and major decision.

Josh Sowers (145) was third, going 4-1 with two pins and a major decision; while Dolan Young (106) finished sixth, going 2-3 with two pins.

Lehman and Miami East will both be at the Covington Duals Feb. 11, while Covington will wrestle at Eaton next Saturday.