Championship weekend for Bolin, Scott; Piqua takes fourth at Ben Logan

BELLEFONTAINE — It was championship weekend for Piqua wrestling cousins Andrew Bolin and Kobe Scott.

And while the duo enjoys matching each other, Bolin may have one-upped Scott Saturday — but, you won’t hear any complaints from his cousin.

After both won their championship matches by pin at the Ben Logan Invitational, Bolin was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament.

“Those two have grown up wrestling together,” Piqua coach Scott Kaye said. “They drill each other in the weight room. It seems like whatever one does, the other one has to do.”

And that was the case again Saturday.

“We drill with each other all the time,” Scott said. “It seems like we are always hitting the same moves too. Definitely, we do (feed off each other).”

And with Scott at 138 pounds, he tries to give Bolin, at 145 pounds, some positive momentum to follow.

And he did that again Saturday.

Scott had two pins and a decision to reach the finals.

In the finals, he was able to take Dawson Majette of Middle Creek to his back late in the first period and pin him in 1:47.

“I knew he was pinned and soon as I did it,” Scott said. “In fact, as soon as I made the move, I looked over and smiled at the coaches.”

Then, Scott held three fingers up as he left the mat.

“That was my 97th win,” he said. “That is why I held the three fingers up — three more.”

Bolin was facing a tough opponent in Trenten Scott of Franklin, a returning state qualifier and the top seed. As he prepared to take the mat, Scott gave him a big hand slap.

“It seems like when one of us does something, the other one goes out and matches it,” Bolin said. “Definitely, that gave me some momentum seeing him win.”

And Bolin was sharply focused for his match.

“He is a returning state qualifier (Division II) and ranked 11th,” Bolin said. “I knew I had to wrestling my best and that I couldn’t make any mistakes.”

Bolin, who pinned his way through the tournament, was in a 2-2 match late in the second period when he took Scott to the mat and pinned him at the 3:45 mark.

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting to pin him,” Bolin said. “I was just trying to get in a favorable position and hit happened.”

Boling then pounded his hands in to the mat twice after the big win — realizing what he had done, which led to him being named outstanding wrestler of the tournament.

“Two impressive wins in the finals with pins,” Kaye said. “They both had great tournaments.”

They weren’t the only ones as Piqua recorded a fourth-place finish as a team.

Brennan Hicks (160) was the third seed.

He advanced to the championship match with a pin and two decisions.

Hicks took an early 5-1 lead on top seed Andrew Reisinger of Northwestern, before getting pinned in 3:37.

“He let up for just a second,” Kaye said. “Still, to come from where Brennan (Hicks) was and make the championship match of two tournaments this year is impressive.”

Sam Herndon (120) finished third.

Herndon, the top seed, had a pin and a bye to advance to the semifinals, before being upset 6-3 by eventual champion Caleb Graber of Green.

Herndon came back with a pin and 9-2 decision to finish third.

Tristin Hostetter (126) advanced to the semifinals with two pins.

The second seed lost a heartbreaker 7-6 to unseeded Chris Jones of Middle Creek.

Hostetter came back with a 4-0 win before losing to top seed Cole Houser of Ben Logan by pin in the third-place match.

“Sam had a couple nice wins to finish with,” Kaye said. “We have been talking about winning in those situations and he did. Tristin (Hostetter) just had trouble getting anything going in his last match.”

The third-place match at 132 found Piqua teammates Nick Baker and Jesse Ceyler pitted against each other.

After losing his first match, Ceyler — who wrestled as an extra – won four straight consolation matches that included a major decision and two pins.

Baker, the top seed, had advanced to semifinals with a tech fall and pin, before losing to fourth seed Jacob Lees of Northwestern.

He then won a 2-1 decision to set up the matchup with Ceyler.

Baker appeared to re-injure his knee in the third-place match and Ceyler recorded a hard-fought 10-6 win.

“Those guys have been going at it in practice every week and they will again next week,” Kaye said. “Nick (Baker) has been having problems with that knee. They will go out it again in practice this week. It is not nervewracking for us, but it is for them.”

Brett Craft (220) also won a match by pin for Piqua.

“Sure, we would like to fill more weight classes,” Kaye said. “But, we were in second place at one point in this tournament. We have six or seven guys making us look good.”

And the Indians hope to continue that at the GWOC Friday and Saturday — coming off a championship weekend for one family.

