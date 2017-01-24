Piqua boys struggle in loss to Fairborn

By Rob Kiser

Coming off a couple of tough losses, the Piqua boys basketball team will look to turn things around in GWOC American action in road games with Stebbins and Vandalia-Butler.

Piqua, 3-11 overall and 2-7 in GWOC American play, will be the road Indians against Stebbins, 8-7 overall and 4-5 in GWOC American play, on Friday.

“We entering the stretch of the schedule where we feel like we should be competitive,” Piqua coach Heath Butler said after a 75-48 loss to Fairborn Tuesday at home. “We just need to make a decision we are going to turn things around.”

Stebbins will bring an umptemo style to the floor Friday.

The Indians are led by g-foot-5 junior Jonathan Mpanzu, who averages 11.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, while 6-foot junior Chris Davis averages 10.2 points and 5-9 junior Mickael Mayo averages 8.8 points per game.

“Stebbins is a much improved team,” Butler said. “We have run the gamut of styles of basketball we have seen the last two weeks. They are an uptempo team playing in a small gym. We are going to have to come out and handle their pressure and contol the tempo.”

Piqua will see the opposite of that Tuesday when they visit the SAC to play Vandalia-Butler, 7-8 overall and 3-7 in GWOC American play.

The two teams met in the second game of the season, with Butler coming away with a 39-37 win.

Butler is led by 6-foot-5 senior Miles Joiner, who averages 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Michael Kreill is next in a balanced group of scores.

The 6-foot guard averages 7.2 points per game, while five more players average between 4 and 6.6 points per game.

“They are very similar to us,” Butler said. “They are going to come out and control the tempo. They are very patient. It is just time for us to get things turned around. The game went to the wire the first time.”

On Tuesday, it was a struggle from the start for Piqua, who had no answer for Fairborn senior guard Brandon Lilley.

Lilley made nine 3-point field goals, including three in the first three minutes to spark the Skyhawks to a 9-0 lead they never relinquished.

He would finish with 36 points.

“The (Brandon) Lilley kid is a pretty good player,” Butler said. “They came out hot.”

Fairborn led 19-7 after one quarter and 35-13 at halftime.

“At the same time, while we had good effort in the first half, it wasn’t focused effort,” Butler said. “Now, the second half was a different story. I thought we had great effort the second half. I was proud of the way the kids battled and hung in there.”

Shaunn Monroe added 14 points and eight rebounds to the Skyhawks cause.

Ben Schmiesing led Piqua with 19 points and six rebounds, while Nate Monnin had 13 points and six rebounds.

Piqua was 17 of 49 from the floor for 35 percent and nine of 14 from the line for 64 percent..

Fairborn was 28 of 57 from the floor for 49 percent and five of six from the line for 83 percent.

Fairborn won the battle of the boards 30-26 and had six turnovers to Piqua’s 12.

BOXSCORE

Fairborn (75)

Omar Inman 2-0-4, Brandon Easterling 2-0-5, Brandon Lilley 12-3-36, Shaunn Monroe 5-2-14, Jarod Bodekor 3-0-7, Brockton Batie 2-0-5, KJ Redman 1-0-2, OJ Person 1-0-2, Jordan Greene 0-0-0, Tarik Yagmurkaya 0-0-0. Totals: 28-5-75.

Piqua (48)

Caleb Patton 1-0-2, Hayden Schrubb 1-0-2, Gage Smith 2-0-6, Nate Monnin 6-1-13, Ben Schmiesing 5-8-19, Nick Rigola 0-0-0, Xion Harrison 2-0-6, Cory Cottrell 0-0-0, JJ Rohrbach 0-0-0, Cam Ashton 0-0-0, Devin Fosler 0-0-0, Qurri Tucker 0-0-0, Logan Copsey 0-0-0, Micah Karn 0-0-0. Totals: 17-9-48.

3-point field goals — Fairborn: Easterling, Lilley (9), Monroe (2), Bodekor, Batie. Piqua: Smith (2), Schmiesing, Harrison (2).

Score By Quarters

Fairborn 19 35 54 75

Piqua 7 13 29 48

Records: Piqua 3-11 (2-7), Fairborn 8-7 (6-3).