Northmont boys too much for Piqua

By Rob Kiser

[email protected]

CLAYTON — After two buzzer beating losses last weekend, the Piqua basketball team knew they could find themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum Friday against a talented, athletic Nothmont team.

The T-Bolts came in 11-2, including an overtime win over Wayne.

And Northmont did not disappoint in front of its home fans, cruising to an 83-42 win over Piqua.

After getting down early, Piqua got 3-point field goals from Ben Schmiesing and Nick Rigola to close within 8-6.

But, Northmont would score the next 15 points and never looked back.

Vinson Walker matched his first half jersey number with 11 points in the opening half and Jabari Perkins scored 11 points off the bench in the half as Northmont took a 23-8 first quarter lead and stretched it to 48-17 at the break.

Rodney Richardson added eight points in the opening half for Northmont.

The T-Bolts led 66-33 after three quarters and and outpointed Piqua 17-9 in the final quarter.

While Northmont improved to 12-2, Piqua dropped to 3-10 on the season.

Gage Smith led the Indians with 16 points.

Nate Monnin had nine points and nine rebounds, Ben Schmiesing had seven points and nine rebounds and Nick Rigola scored eight points.

Walker led a balanced Northmont attack with 15 points.

Richardson netted 14, Perkins had 11 points, six rebounds and several impressive dunks and Cameron Rucker added nine points.

Piqua was 15 of 60 from the floor for 25 percent and four of six from the line for 67 percent.

Northmont was 32 of 65 from the floor for 49 percent and 11 of 14 from the line for 79 percent.

The T-Bolts won the battle of the boards 41-30 and had eight turnovers to Piqua’s 16.

Piqua will look to get back on track Tuesday, hosting Fairborn in GWOC American action.

BOXSCORE

Piqua (42)

Caleb Patton 1-0-2, Hayden Schrubb 0-0-0, Gage Smith 6-0-16, Ben Schmiesing 2-2-7, Nate Monnin 3-2-9, Xion Harrison 0-0-0, Nick Rigola 3-0-8, JJ Rohrbach 0-0-0, Cory Cottrell 0-0-0, Devin Fosler 0-0-0, Cam Ashton 0-0-0. Totals: 15-4-42.

Northmont (83)

Rodney Richardson 6-2-14, Christian Wilson 1-1-4, Vinson Walker 6-3-15, Arius Spears 3-0-6, DaLonte Capers 2-2-6, Jabari Perkins 3-3-11, Donavin Wallace 2-0-5, Anthony Dorsey 2-0-4, Maurice Beavers 2-0-4, Tyree Trammell 2-0-5, Cameron Rucker 3-0-9, Jamaal Linson 0-0-0, Danny Lewis 0-0-0, Kenyon Sneed 0-0-0, Kameron Mathis 0-0-0. Totals: 32-11-83.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Smith (4), Schmiesing, Monnin, Rigola (2). Northmont: Wilson, Perkins (2), Wallace, Trammell, Rucker (3).

Score By Quarters

Piqua 8 17 33 42

Northmont 23 48 66 83

Records: Piqua 3-10, Northmont 12-2.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Caleb Patton, 5, puts up a shot. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_012017mju_bb_phs_5.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Caleb Patton, 5, puts up a shot. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Nate Monnin 20, brings the ball down the floor for the Indians against DaLonte Capers. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_012017mju_bb_phs_20.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Nate Monnin 20, brings the ball down the floor for the Indians against DaLonte Capers. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ben Schmiesing, 23, drives to the hoop. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_012017mju_bb_phs_23.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ben Schmiesing, 23, drives to the hoop. Mike Ullery | Daily Call J.J. Rohrbach, 24, puts up a jumper. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_012017mju_bb_phs_24.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call J.J. Rohrbach, 24, puts up a jumper.