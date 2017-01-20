Lending helping hand

By Rob Kiser

[email protected]

For Kyle and Stacy Pratt, the last three years have been something every parent fears.

Their son, Washington Elementary student Keiden Pratt was diagnosed with Type I diabetes.

Pratt is in need of a service dog and the Piqua High School bowling teams are helping out with that cause.

There will be a 9-pin, No-Tap Scotch Doubles tournament at Brel-Aire Lanes on 7 p.m. on Feb. 3.

“We were (excited to here about the fundraiser), because it (getting a service dog) is so important,” Stacy Pratt said. “We already have half the money for it.”

What the service dog would do is alert them whenever Keiden’s blood sugar levels got too high or too low,.

“That is really important for a young child,” Pratt said. “Because, when you have blood sugar levels too high or too low at the age, it can have lasting effects on their health. What the dog will do is just let us no sooner when there is problem. We want to be able to keep his blood sugar as level as possible.”

The problem was discovered when Keidin was six-years old.

The most difficult part is waking Keidin during the night, because his blood sugar has to be tested every couple of hours and his blood sugar level can get very low at night.

They are already in the process of getting a service dog through S.I.T. Service Dogs.

“We sent them things with Keidin’s scent on it so the dogs can get used to it,” Pratt said. “The dogs have to be trained. When, they graduate, Keidin will be graduating too because he has to go through a program working with the dogs.”

Piqua boys bowling coach Craig Miller and his wife Anita were familiar with the Pratt’s situation and wanted to help out and the Piqua bowlers were happy to be able to do that.

The Scotch Doubles tournament will be $30 per couple and there will be four games bowled.

There will be a 50-50 drawing and a raffle and gift basket raffle.

Anyone who has further questions or wants to help out can email [email protected]

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Keidin Pratt, 9, poses with the Piqua High School bowling team seniors at Brel Aire Lanes on Thursday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_011917mju_phs_bowling_diabeteskid.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Keidin Pratt, 9, poses with the Piqua High School bowling team seniors at Brel Aire Lanes on Thursday.