Piqua hoopstersget early victoryduring 1954 season

THE HISTORY OF PIQUA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS – A JOURNAL

WINTER 1954

“Central High school’s Indians looked ahead today to next Friday’s home game with Celina after dropping their season’s opener to West Milton 82-52 here Wednesday night. The Indians were clearly no match for the Bulldogs, who won their fourth straight victory over Piqua since the 1949-50 season. Milton knocked Piqua flat in the first quarter and spent the rest of the game walking all over Coach Vic Nash’s cold, cold players.”

“Central High school’s Indians prepared to ‘go for two’ tonight at Hamilton after leveling their basketball record at a win and a loss with a 52-49 victory over Celina before the home crowd Friday night. In beating Celina, Coach Vic Nash’s charges accomplished something no Piqua team has been able to do for two years – win an early season game.”

“Holding their own against Hamilton Catholic during the first half, Central High school’s Indians ran out of gas in the third and fourth periods and wound up on the short end of a 63-29 score Saturday night at Hamilton. The Indians, playing their second game in as many nights, scored only eight points in the entire second half after being six points down, 27-21m at halftime. The Hamilton fast break, which kept Piqua hopping until they could hop no more, accounted for 16 points and 43-27 lead in the third quarter and 25 big points in the final period.”

“Jim Walton’s layup, which dropped through the cords a split-second ahead of the final gun, gave Central High school’s Indians a 52-51 victory over Bellefontaine on the Chieftains’ home floor Friday night. The game-winning goal came only four seconds after Walton, the game’s high scorer, had missed an opportunity to tie the game at the foul line. The Indians, trailing 50-51 with time all but run out, were awarded a technical foul as Wade, Bellefontaine forward, threw the ball past an official in a show of temper. The clock showed just four seconds remaining. Walton stepped to the foul line, fired and missed. That left the ball game riding on Piqua’s ability to put the ball in play from out-of-bounds before the gun sounded. The ball came in to Walton who scooted down the floor and laid it over the rim for this seventh goal of the evening—he got 17 points for the night.”

“A scrappy Covington team took the play away from Central High school’s Indians in the last half and walked off with a 57-50 victory before the largest crowd of the season here Friday night. The Indians were as cold as the temperature Friday as Covington won its third game in four starts by the simple formula of controlling the boards. Piqua’s biggest sin was its failure to move against a Covington zone defense which was effective although certainly not unbeatable. The Indians tried with some degree of success to shoot over the zone, but missed enough close shots to win the average ball game. The Redskins offense was further handicapped by poor ball handling as bad passes enabled the Bucs to control the ball in the important final minutes of play.”

“Beaten 57-50 by Covington here Friday night the Indians ran their record to three wins in six starts in the thrilling game at Chaminade Saturday. The victory was finalized in the final quarter which began with Piqua trailing 41-39. Walton, who scored 22 points in the losing game, led the shooters again with 20 points on seven goals and six foul shots.”

“Leading by 22 points with minutes left in the final quarter, Central High school went the rest of the way with the second team on the floor and still coasted to a 67-54 win over Dayton Kiser here Tuesday night. The Indians had rolled up 64 points with half of the period remaining when Coach Vic Nash emptied the Piqua bench. The second team was clearly no match for even a leg-weary group of Kiser regulars, but the lads who brave the splinters did manage to hang on until the final buzzer.”

“In tournament action at West Milton, Piqua did not do so well, losing both of its games. In the first game, the opener of the tournament, the Tribe lost to a scrappy Greenville team 48-41. In the consolation game the following night the Indians got behind the Yellow Jackets of Sidney and never quite caught up, losing 64-52. Jim Walton led the Tribe in this game with 24 points.”

“If Piqua and Greenville meet a third time this season—-perhaps in the upcoming District Class A tournament at Troy—- they’ll probably need a Burroughs machine to ‘tote’ up the points. In evidence of this fact, the Green Wave pole-axed Piqua 75-43 in the Miami Valley League opener for both schools at Greenville Friday night after scoring a ‘modest’ 48-41 win over the Indians in West Milton’s Holiday Invitational December 30. The Indians did have their troubles. Plagued by a shower-room knee injury suffered late Thursday, Jim Walton who has been averaging 20-points in Piqua’s last five games got only eight Friday and 10 Indians could score only nine field goals.”

“Xenia Central’s defending Miami Valley League cage champions kept hopes for a third straight title alive Friday night with a 60-52 win over Piqua on the spacious Xenia floor. Although they led most of the way, it was anything but smooth sailing for the Buccaneers and had Piqua been able to make the most of its opportunities hearts would be heavy indeed in Bucville. Xenia led after one period 21-10 and at halftime 31-26. The third period was a different story as the Indians trailed 47-35 at the horn. The Tribe poured 17 points through the hoop in the final period to outscore Xenia but the Bucs managed to hold onto the eight point advantage that was their margin of victory.”

“Three points down at halftime, Central High school’s Indians came on like a runaway pile-driver in the third quarter and flattened Sidney’s Yellow Jackets 62-55 before a howling horde of Miami Valley League cage fans here Friday night. It took Coach Vic Nash’s rags-to-riches cagers until 3:05 of the third period to pull alongside Sidney’s orange-shirted hive, but a push shot from the side by Boyd Ulbrich broke a 35-35 tie and sent the Indians into a lead they never relinquished. Once out in front, Piqua proceeded to swarm over the floor like a tree full of monkeys, weaving in and out of the startled Sidney forces to score, take the down-court rebound and then score again.”

“An upset in the making slid from the grasp of Central High school Friday night in Troy’s Hobart Arena, when, leading 43-42 with a minute to go, the Indians lost a heartbreaker to Troy in the last 24 seconds of play. But no team ever tried harder or wanted more to win that Coach Vic Nash’s kids did Friday. The game, played before 1,800 fans in the big arena, was not a good one as basketball games go. Troy, in victory, played perhaps its worst game of the season. Piqua was a much better club against Sidney a week ago, and with a better start could have massacred the Trojans.”

“Four giants and a pugnacious peewee declared basketball war on Piqua here Friday night and the ‘runt’ of the litter, Miamisburg’s Ronnie Rich, was the big man of the evening as Miamisburg slaughtered the Indians 74-57. The giants, fast of foot and with keen eyes, camped under the backboards and played their own game of catch and toss over the heads of Piqua defenders. Things started off well enough as Piqua took a 2-0 lead on Jim Walton’s layup and still led 5-3 in the first half , but the Indians never saw daylight again as Miamisburg drew even and finished the period with a 22-13 lead. At the end of the third quarter, Miamisburg reserves beat a path from the bench to the scorer’s table in the late stages of the game, but even then the Viking bench held their own.”

“Fairmont, a bonafide football ‘power’ but something else again on the basketball floor these many years, borrowed a page from the gridiron manual of arms to defeat Piqua 73-50 Friday night. Not that the Dragons weren’t a better team than Piqua on the Fairmont floor. They were head and shoulders above the Indians as they won their fourth Miami Valley League game in six attempts. But a smaller Piqua team wasn’t too happy about the way Fairmont applied those shoulders and a few assorted arms and elbows during the heat of battle. It was a rough game. It could have gotten rougher had the Indians decided to play Fairmont’s brand of ball. As it was the Dragons scored what amounted to an easy win and Piqua suffered its 12th defeat in 17 games this season.”

“Fairborn defeated Piqua 50-46 here Friday night in a basketball game that could have been the ‘skins’ playing the ‘shirts’ for the championship of home room 7-B. Both team s played some incredibly bad basketball in the final Miami Valley League game of the season. But the stumbling and bumbling was so mutual that it actually produced a finish that had spectators gnawing on their fingernails. Tempers flared, players went sprawling and the ball flew anywhere it pleased in the weird exhibition. Referees Bobby Colburn and Tom Crauder sounded like steam calliopes trying to keep order throughout the game. It was just ‘just one of those nights.’”

Dave Kuenzel’s field goal in the last seconds of play gave St. Marys a 50-48 win over Piqua in the final basketball game of the season here Friday night. The Roughrider forward cut loose from the right corner of the floor after St. Marys had successfully held the ball for over two minutes. The ball dropped through without touching the rim just as the buzzer sounded. Jim Walton led the Piqua scorers with 16 points.”

“Xenia Central swept into the quarter finals of the Troy district Class A basketball tournament with an easy 66-47 win over Piqua Thursday night. The Buccaneers, who defeated Piqua 60-52 in a Miami Valley League game at Xenia in January, hardly even worked up a sweat on the big Hobart Arena floor Thursday. Nearly five minutes had elapsed in the first quarter before Piqua scored its first field goal. The Tribe made only three points in the entire first quarter. Xenia regulars left the game early in the third period, but the score still mounted.”