Gleason backon Cavs benchfor tonigh’s game

Lehman head boys basketball coach Tim Gleason will be back on the bench tonight when the Cavaliers host Marion Elgin in non-league action at the school.

Lehman took on Minster on Wednesday night, but Gleason was not in attendance. He was actually in the hospital being treated for a kidney stone.

But he didn’t think he was the most key piece missing when the Cavaliers lost 56-26 to the Wildcats, who are now 3-0.

“Seth Sargent (6-foot-4 center) is out the entire week because of his concussion, and without him, we just don’t have the muscle to compete with county teams or teams like Minster,” Gleason said Thursday. “With Seth out, it puts a lot on Kam Lee. Seth won’t play (tonight), but we hope to have him back soon.”

Gleason’s Cavs are at 0-3, but he says they can put one in the left-hand column with good play tonight when Elgin comes to town.

The Marion team is 2-2 on the season, with one significant win — the Comets beat Hardin Northern 56-40. Lehman lost to Northern on the road, 54-49.

Elgin plays in the Mid-Ohio Conference’s Blue Division, which includes Northmor, Highland, Centerburg, Fredericktown, Cardington, Mt. Gilead and East Knox.

Marion is about 90 minutes from Sidney, and Elgin’s schedule makes one wonder if the school might be a future member of the Northwest Central Conference. In addition to Lehman, Elgin will also play NWCC schools Waynesfield, Ridgemont, Hardin Northern, Lima Perry, Riverside and Upper Scioto Valley this season.

The only NWCC team Marion Elgin does not play this season in boys basketball is Lima Temple Christian.

“We feel we can definitely compete with Elgin,” said Gleason. “This is a chance for a W and we don’t want the teams we’re capable of beating getting by us. We’ll be without Sargent again, but if we can stay out of foul trouble and we don’t have any injuries or sickness, we feel good about it.”

Elgin has the Mid-Ohio Conference leader in assists in Tyler Nichols, who is at an even 5.0 per game. And Peyton Hatzenbuehler is pulling down 9.1 rebounds per game.

Minster game

The Cavaliers stayed with Minster for a quarter, but couldn’t handle the Wildcats’ pressure after that, leading to the lopsided final score. When it was over, the Cavs had turned the ball over 22 times.

Dylan Arnold finished with 13 points, but no one else managed more than four. Lee pulled down seven rebounds.

For Minster, no one was in double figures for the second consecutive game, but 12 players in all found their way into the scoring column, led by Mike Ketner with nine. Jarod Schulze, Minster’s 6-8 forward, had nine rebounds. Both are just sophomores.

Minster got off 27 more shots in the game than did the Cavaliers, finishing 22-for-60 for 37 percent, to Lehman’s 7-for-33, just 21 percent.