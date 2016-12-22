East wrestlers hold off Buccs

CASSTOWN — The Miami East and Covington wrestling teams battled Wednesday night, with the Vikings using bonus points to hold off the Cross County Conference rival Buccaneers for a 46-34 victory.

“The guys wrestled really well tonight,” Miami East coach Mark Rose said. “We got pins when we needed them.”

The match began with back-to-back forfeits with Dolan Young of Covington getting his arm raised at 106 pounds and Kaleb Nickels of Miami East receiving six points at 113 pounds.

Miami East then reeled off wins in five straight matches; Micah Davis over Kyle Barga at 120, Graham Shore over Riley Richards at 126, Trey Rush over Austin Flick at 132, Alex Isbrandt over Keringten Martin at 138 and Zane Strubler with a come-from-behind win over Josh Sowers at 145.

Covington’s Deron White then picked up a forfeit at 152 before Lance Miller picked up a win for the Buccs over Travis Ferguson at 160 pounds and Gage Dehart decisioned Michael Miller at 170 pounds.

Ian Wilson received another forfeit for the Buccs at 182 pounds to keep the Buccaneer hopes alive, but Miami East sealed the contest with pins by Matt Welker at 195 and Brandon Dalton at 215.

Covington’s Carl Lankford won the final bout of the dual with a pin at heavyweight, but it wasn’t enough for the Buccaneers to close the gap.

Miami East will compete in the Medina Invitational Tuesday, while Covington will compete in the two-day GMVWA Holiday Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

Buccs JH win

Covington won the junior high match 49-33.

Winning for Covingtonwere Devin Newhouse (80), Cael Vanderhorst (104), Nolan Neves (116), Deacon Shields (122), Dakota Clarkson (128), Logan Lowe (134), Ricky Stephan (150), Hunter Clarkson (172) and Clayton Stephan (245).

Winning for Miami East were Chance Rust (86), Max Shore (92), David Davis (98), Daniel Davis (110), Jerrett Winner (142) and Cael Rose (205).

