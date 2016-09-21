Lehman spikers fall to Celina

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Lehman volleyball lost to Celina Tuesday 25-16, 25-27, 25-21, 25-15.

Sidney Chapman led the Cavaliers with 26 kills and 18 digs.

Ellie Scott had 11 kills and Lauren Larger added seven.

Lauren McFarland dished out 27 assists and Alexis Snipes added 20.

Madison Hussey had 19 digs and Camille Odle added nine.

Lady Buccs

spike Roaders

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team defeated Bradford 25-11, 25-15, 25-15 in CCC action Tuesday.

“We came out playing with some fire….. Bradford / Covington always gets the girls fired up,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “Everyone contributed this evening, we had a vocal student section and I think the girls fed off of that enthusiasmg”

Legend Patty had a big night with 17 kills on 24 attempts, to go with one block, three digs and one assist.

Rachel York had six kills, three aces, one block, eight digs and one assist; while Lilly Hamilton had four kills and two blocks.

Breanna Kimmel had three kills and one ace, Savanna Schaurer and Makenna Gostomsky had one kill each and Bre Dieperink had two kills, four aces, one block, one dig and 29 assists.

Ashley Cecil had four aces, 19 digs and one assist; and Lindsey Kimmel had one ace and two digs.

Covington won the JV game 25-13, 25-20.

Covington, 6-6 overall and 6-1 in the CCC will travel to Arcanum Thursday, before playing in the Minster Invitational Saturday.

East spikers

cruise to win

CASSTOWN — Fresh off of its fourth-place finish at the Casstown Clash tournament over the weekend, Miami East returned to Cross County Conference play with an easy 25-9, 25-13, 25-8 victory over Arcanum Tuesday.

Jonni Parker had 15 kills, 10 assists, four aces, two digs and two blocks, Kyndall Hellyer had seven kills, 16 assists, an ace, three digs and two blocks, Jillian Wesco had five kills, an assist and a dig and Reagan Morrett had five kills. Taylor McCuistion added two kills and two digs, Kaitlyn Mack had a kill and an ace, Sophie Jacomet had an ace and five digs, Gabrielle Hawkins had a dig and Lydia Conley had a block.

Miami East hosts Twin Valley South Thursday.

Russia gets

win over Cats

RUSSIA — The Russia volleyball team\went to 4-3 in the SCAL and 6-7 overall with a 3-0 win over Houston on Tuesday.

The scores were 25-20, 25-9, 25-21.

Houston falls to 0-7 and 2-11.

Laurissa Poling had 13 kills and Claudia Counts added 11 for Russia. Jenna Cordonnier set them up with 28 assists, and also added nine digs.

Chris Gaerke and Rachel York added five kills apiece for the Lady Raiders, Whitney Pleiman had 20 digs and two ace serves, and Faith Magoto picked up nine digs.

For Houston, Sarah Monnier finished with 11 kills and nine digs, Alyssa Kemp had 18 assists, Olivia Bowser had 11 digs, Hannah Bixler nine digs, and Jenna Green 12 digs.

The junior varsity game went to Russia 25-23, 25-20.

Bradford JH

drops matches

The Bradford junior high volleyball team lost two matches Tuesday.

The seventh grade lost 25-21, 25-18.

Zoe Brewer served seven points, Alexis Barhorst and Abby Fike had two aces and one assist and Nylani Beireis and Macy Bubeck each had an ace.

Rylee Canan had two kills and one assist; and Ally Wackler had one point.

The eighth grade lost 25-14, 16-25, 25-12.

Kendall Hill had seven aces and one block, Maggie Manuel Had nine aces and two kills and Cassie Mead had four kills, two blocks and three assists.

Buzz Brewer had two kills and two assists, Hailee Baker had two kills, Abby Gade had one ace and one assist. Aliviyah Boggs had a block for a kill and Courtney Monnin had one point.

FOOTBALL

Buccs JH

gets victory

The Covington junior high football team improved to 4-0 with a 28-0 win over Bradford, It was a good team effort by everyone.

The Covington seventh grade football team lost to Fort Loramie last week 22-0, There were a lot of good second half improvements for the Buccs in that game.

BOYS GOLF

Piqua tops

Covington boys

The Piqua boys golf team continued to play well, defeating Covington 166-225.

Piqua’s Derek Jennings and Spencer Lavey shared match medalist honors with 41, while Aaron Davis, Brennan Hicks and Kody Poling all shot 42. Gavin Strevell added a 49.

Andrew Slusher led Covington with a 42.

Other Covington scores were Jack Shell 56, Dylan Lucas 58, Derek McCool 69, Hunter Alexander 76 and Garrett Warner 91.

East boys

win in CCC

ST. PARIS — The Miami East boys golf team defeated Bradford 175-201 at Lakeland Golf Course.

Miami East’s Walker Henley was medalist with a 41.

Tigers boys

beat St. Henry

WEBSTER — The Versailles boys golf team defeated St. Henry 151-164 Tuesday on the front nine at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Nicholas Litten Stonebraker led Versailles and was medalist with a 36.

Other Tiger scores were Isaac Ruhenkamp 37, Kyle Cotner 39, Alex Groff 39, Preston Platfoot 42 and Connor Van Skyock 45.

GIRLS GOLF

Lady Vikings

get by Buccs

ST. PARIS — The Miami East girls golf team missed a school record by one stroke, defeating Covington 186-215 in CCC action Tuesday.

Maggie Bergman had a career best 44 for Miami East, 11-4.

Other East scores were Emily Rowley 46, Maci Krites 47, Marisa Kearns 49, Kearsten Kirby 58 and Paige Lawson 59.

Miami East will look for its third straight CCC tournament championship today at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Lady Tigers

win tri-match

WEBSTER — The Versailles girls golf team improved to 12-1 overall Tuesday on the front nine of Stillwater Valley Golf Course, winning a tri-match.

Team scores were Versailles 190, Miami East 194, Arcanum 223.

Laura Durham led Versailles with a 42.

Other Lady Tiger scores were Morgan Heitkamp 46, Laura Heitkamp 49, Jorja Pothast 53, Anna Groff 54 and Morgan Barlage 59.

BOYS SOCCER

Piqua boys

fall to Tipp

TIPP CITY — The Piqua boys soccer team lost to Tippecanoe 5-0 Thursday in its GWOC American North opener.

The Indians, 4-5-0, will host Vandalia-Butler tonight.

JV is at 5:30 p.m., with varsity to follow at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lady Vikings

tie Rockets 1-1

CASSTOWN – In non-league action, the Miami East girls soccer team played undefeated Anna to a 1-1 tie.

East got on the board first as time ran out in the first half with Danielle Mannier converting on a penalty kick.

Anna found the equalizer with 1:52 left in the game.

East keeper, Katie Bodenmiller had 14 saves in the match.

“I can’t say enough about how well Bodey was in the goal tonight,” Miami East coach Lil Carson said. “It would have been a very different game had she not been on. To give up a goal that late was disappointing. But Anna was 8-0 coming in, has scored well over 30 so far this season, and have only given up two. So we have to look at the positive and get ready for the next one.”

East will travel to Franklin Monroe tonight. The Vikings are now 3-2-3.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Kaden Jones, 10, fights for possession against Tipp City. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092016mju_sob_phs_10.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Kaden Jones, 10, fights for possession against Tipp City. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Robbie Comstock, 11, takes the ball away from Tipp City. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092016mju_sob_phs_11.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Robbie Comstock, 11, takes the ball away from Tipp City. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Cade Lyman, 17, fights off a Tipp defender. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092016mju_sob_phs_17.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Cade Lyman, 17, fights off a Tipp defender. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Kadele Atkins,23, looks to take the ball away for the Indians as Grandon Grissom, 15, looks to help out. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092016mju_sob_phs_23.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Kadele Atkins,23, looks to take the ball away for the Indians as Grandon Grissom, 15, looks to help out. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Wes Ford, 0, and Ethan Hidenrich, 36, protect the goal for the Indians. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092016mju_sob_phs_0.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Wes Ford, 0, and Ethan Hidenrich, 36, protect the goal for the Indians.