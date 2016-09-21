Hayslett stays on victory run at Frankfort

Staff Reports

FRANKFORT — Korbyn Hayslett, 13-year old driver for Hayslett Racing made it two victories in row with a win this past weekend at 35 Raceway in Frankfort, Ohio.

Mother Nature was canceling events at tracks all over Ohio and Indiana, but Officials in Southeast Ohio were determined to beat the rain.

With the sun still shining, all classes were able to get hop laps (practice) in before the clouds started moving in. After a small rain shower, the Winged Mini Sprints headed out for the Heat Race. With first group on the track and the second group on the grid, Mother Nature decided she wasn’t quite done yet. Loading back into the trailers for another delay, the officials never let up on working on the track to make it race-able.

After the time lost due to the rain delay, it was announced that heat races where going to be skipped and all classes were headed to their feature race lining up according to a pill draw.

Hayslett would start fourth in a field of 12 winged mini sprints.

Hayslett would get shuffled back a little bit trying to drop down in line by turn one.

He quickly made his way to second but the first position car had pulled away putting a straight away between them. Hayslett would drive flawless laps, closing the gap between them.

Once the first position car caught lapped traffic and hesitated to make the passes, Hayslett took advantage and passed the leader. He would pull away from the rest of the field with a comfortable lead. A caution came out on lap 13 of 22, bunching the field back up. Hayslett was on the pedal coming out of turn four pulling away from the rest of the field. After a second caution with two laps to go, the second position car stayed on Hayslett’s bumper looking for an opportunity to pass, but he continued his smooth laps and was able to control the lead and gain his fourth feature win of the year.

“This win is just as exciting as the first,” Hayslett said. “Every race is challenging, as we get better so does everyone else. We work hard for every gain we make.”

With track approvals due to Hayslett’s age, Hayslett Racing plans to travel west to Indiana to race with the MMSA [Midwest Mini Sprint Association] thru the middle of October.

“We are looking for more seat time to help make Korbyn (Hayslett) more successful” said Shane Hayslett, Hyslett’s dad and crew chief].

Hayslett Racing would like to thank their sponsors Skinner Powder Coating, Simpson Race Products, 1 Shot Scrap & Recycling, J&T Photos, and R&R Racewear. Also a big thanks to all family and friends for all their support.

To check out photos, videos, and upcoming schedules you can follow Hayslett Racing on facebook and twitter.