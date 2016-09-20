Jennings cards 37 in Piqua loss

Staff Reports

Derek Jennings shot a one-over par 37 on the front nine at Echo Hills Monday, but it wasn’t enough as the Indians lost 157-169 to Fort Loramie in non-conference action.

Jennings round included a birdie on the par-4 sixth hole.

Fort Loramie Brad Gottemoeller took medalist honors with an even-par 36.

Brennan Hicks carded a 43 for Piqua, while Aaron Davis added a 44.

Spencer Lavey and Kody Poling both had 45, while Gavin Strevell added a 48.

Lehman second

at NWCC tourney

HARROD — The Northwest Central Conference held its league tournament Tuesday at Colonial Golf Club in Harrod, and the Lehman Cavaliers finished in second place.

The Cavs shot a 342 to finish 14 strokes behind Lima Temple Christian.

Lehman was led by Tyler Lachey, who shot a 78 for the third-best score of the tournament. Cole Gilardi shot an 81, Ryan Schmidt 86 and Griffin West 07.

On Monday, Lehman finished second in a tri-match at Shelby Oaks Golf Course.

Team scores were Jackson Center 180, Lehman 185, Sidney 188.

For Lehman, Lachey was the medalist with a 37, Schmidt had 46 and Gilardi and West both shot 51.

Bucc boys

drop match

The Covington boys golf team lost to Arcanum 175-215 Monday in CCC action on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Andrew Slusher led the Buccs with a 39.

Other Covington scores were Derek McCool 57, Jack Shell 59, Dylan Lucas 60, Thomas Kuether 65 and Hunter Alexander 71.

East golfers

lose tri-match

ARCANUM — The Miami East boys golf team lost to Tri-County North and Milton-Union at Beechwood Golf Course Monday.

Team scores were Tri-County North 179, Milton-Union 181, Miami East 193.

Dylan Martinez was medalist with a 40 for Miami East.

Walker Henley shot 46, Zac Johnson 50 and Luke Gilliland 57.

Tiger boys

cruise to win

WEBSTER — The Versailles boys golf team cruised to a 158-200 win over New Bremen in MAC action on the front nine of Stillwater Valley Golf Course Monday.

Nicholas Litten Stonebraker shot a one-over par 36 to lead the Tigers and take medalist honors.

Other Versailles scores were Kyle Cotner 38, Isaac Ruhenkamp 42, Alex Groff 42, Austin Pleiman 43 and Will Eversole 47.

Also playing for the Tigers were Preston Platfoot 41 and Connor Van Skyock 42.

GIRLS

Piqua girls

take third

LAKELAND — The Miami East and Piqua girls golf team were part of a quad meet at Lakeland Golf Course Monday.

Team scores were Bellefontaine 188, Miami East 212, Piqua 217 and Troy 228.

Miami East scores were Emily Rowley 51, Maggie Bergman 52, Paige Lawson 54, Maci Krites 55, Marisa Kearns 56, and Annelise Logan 72.

Piqua scores were Korren Evans 51, Kelsey Bachman 52, Skylar Sloan 55, Anna Klopfenstein 59, Adde Honeycutt 67 and Sophie Hilleary 78.

Lady Buccs

top Arcanum

The Covington girls golf team lost to Arcanum 194-206 on the front nine at Echo Hills Monday on Senior Night.

“”It was a great night for our seniors, Addison (Metz), Kelsey (McReynolds) and Megan (Alexander) who have meant so much for this program over the past four years,” Covington coach Adam Sweigart said. “I thought we were going to have a record night but we had a few simple putts that didn’t fall our way. Our team has progressed so much over the season and I am very proud of all of the girls’ accomplishments. We are playing our best golf at the right time with our conference tournament and OHSAA Sectionals in the next week.”

Metz led Covington with a 47 and McReynolds added a 48.

Other Covington scores were Noelle Gast 52, Emily Thompson 59, Alexander 64 and Emily Hedrick 70.

Lady Tigers

get MAC win

WEBSTER — The Versailles girls golf team defeated Parkway 177-244 on the front nine of Stillwater Valley Golf Course Monday.

Lauren Heitkamp was medalist to lead the Lady Tigers with a 41.

Other Versailles scores were Lauren Durham 42, Morgan Heitkamp 45, Jorja Pothast 49, Morgan Barlage 57 and Taylor Martin 62.

Versailles is now 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the MAC.

