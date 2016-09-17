Taynor has record game as East blanks Piqua boys in soccer

By Rob Kiser

[email protected]

Miami East junior forward Dalton Taynor had tied his dad Darrell’s school record for goals in a game against National Trail Thursday night — it didn’t take the younger Taynor long to make the record his own.

In a second half that neither Taynor or Miami East coach Adam Bell envisioned Saturday at Wertz Stadium, Taynor scored five of his record six goals — which gives him 11 in two games — as the Vikings broke away from a 2-0 halftime lead to defeat Piqua 9-0.

“Not at all,” Taynor said. “I wasn’t expecting that in the second half. But, our backside pressure is really good. It is amazing (scoring 11 goals in two games and breaking his dad’s record). But, really I have to give all my teammates credit. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Bell, who saw his team improve to 4-2-1, certainly did see the secon half coming either.

“Piqua is a team that always gives us a battle,” Bell said. “I didn’t expect the game to turn out like that.”

It was a close game throughout the first half.

Wesley Sutherly had started the scoring with 33:11.02 to go in the first half.

After Piqua had defended his corner kick, the ball was crossed to him and he put it in the back of the net.

The score reamained that way until late in the first half.

Miami East stole the ball deep in Piqua’s end and sent the ball to Taynor, who scored at 2:01.2 mark, making it 2-0 at the break.

“Dalton (Taynor) is very capable of scoring like that,” West said.

It was a sign of things to come.

Taynor started the second half by scoring three times in similar fashion — all in the first five minutes of the half.

The first came at the 37:23.1 mark — and he quickly added two more to make it 5-0 with 35:41 remaining.

Piqua coach Flo Loisy responded by emptying his bench at that point.

Then came a fifth goal by Taynor — for the second straight game — to make it 6-0.

“Early in the second half, I started thinking about the record,” Taynor said.

After Collin Woolley made it 7-0, Taynor got the record goal with 22:12 remaining and left the game to an ovation from the East crowd.

“After he got the fifth goal, I asked Dalton (Taynor) do you want to be in the record book with your dad or do you want the goal (a record sixth goal)?” Bell said. “And he said, ‘I want the goal’. He is usually good for one or two a game — this is impressive to get the record against a program like Piqua.”

Kory Yantis found the net from 30 yards out late in the game to complete the scoring and make the final 9-0.