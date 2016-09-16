Piqua takes out frustrations on West Carrollton

By Rob Kiser

[email protected]

The Piqua football team was looking to take some frustrations out after two tough road losses.

West Carrollton was the unfortunate victim who visited Alexander Stadium/Purk Field Friday night.

The Indians dominated the badly outmatched Pirates from the start, cruising to a 63-6 win to even their record at 2-2, while West Carrollton dropped to 1-3.

“I thought we did a good job staying focused,” Piqua coach Bill Nees said. “We were going off a tough two-game road trip and back at home.”

And Piqua did it without starting quarterback Austin Davis, who was out with a concussion.

Sophomore Micah Karn stepped in and turned in an impressive debut.

He ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as Piqua opened a 49-6 halftime lead and cruised to the win.

“He did a nice job,” Nees said about Karn. “He was really poised with the ball.”

Piqua got on the board after a West Carrollton punt.

Ben Schmiesing had runs of 15 and 12 yards to set up a 3-yard TD run by Allen Schrubb.

Robbie Comstock kicked the first of nine PATs to make it 7-0.

Nate Monnin recovered a fumble on West Carrollton’s first play after the kickoff and Piqua went 35 yards in four plays, with Karn running it in from 12 yards out and the Indians had a quick 14-0 lead.

Piqua blocked a punt on West Carrollton’s next possession and Zayne Arbogast recovered at the 5-yard line.

Schrubb ran it into the end zone on the next play to make it 21-0.

Schmiesing intercepted a pass on West Carrollton’s next possession and returned it to the Pirates 35.

Schmiesing would run the ball in from 24 yards out to make it 28-0.

Piqua started at West Carrolton’s 12 on the next possession and Karn’s first completion was a 12-yarder to Nate Monnin in the end zone to make it 35-0.

On the next West Carrollton possession, James Congdon would intercept a pass and return it 70 yards for a touchdown, only to have it called back by a blocking penalty.

“We had a couple guys injured on defense and new guys in there,” Nees said. “Congo (James Congdon) was one of them. That’s a dream to intercept a pass in your first start and run it back for a score, except for the penalty.”

Karn would run it in from two yards out after Anthony Gunkemeyer had recovered a fumble on Piqua’s previous play to keep the drive alive, making it 42-0.

Tommar Coles would return Piqua’s kickoff 83 yards for the Pirates only score of the night, making it 42-6 after Piqua blocked the PAT.

Schrubb would run 15 yards for the final score of the half, making it 49-6 at the break.

In the second half, Karn completed a 20-yard pass to Schmiesing for a score and Hayden Schrubb returned a punt 80 yards for a score to make the final 63-6.

“We had the punt return and Robbie Comstock made nine straight extra points,” Nees said. “This is the first time we have won the special teams.”

Schmiesing finished with 14 carries for 127 yards, while Schrubb had 12 carries for 120 yards.

Karn rushed for 71 yards on nine carries and completed three of eight passes for 44 yards.

Piqua will look to continue the momentum Friday, traveling to Xenia.

“We have two more road games coming up,” Nees said. “We just need to take this with us as we head south.”

And put the previous two weeks behind them.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.