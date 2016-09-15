Piqua spikers make quick work of Xenia

By Rob Kiser

It wasn’t a matter of beating the Xenia volleyball team Thursday night for Piqua in GWOC crossover action.

The Lady Bucs were clearly outmatched from the start.

It was a matter of Piqua staying focused — which they did — in cruising to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 win over the American South leaders.

“Staying focused is one of the things we have struggled with,” Piqua coach Liana Michael said. “I thought we did a good job of that tonight. In order to get respect in the GWOC, it is not so much about winning, but how you win. I was happy with the way we won tonight.”

Piqua was never in any jeopardy in any of the three sets.

Ashley Ho and Savannah Hulme had kills in a four-point service run by Kelsey Magoteaux as Piqua took a 12-6 lead in the opening set.

Mikayla Schaffner had two kills and Tylah Yeomans added one as Piqua increased the margin to 18-10 and won 25-16.

In the second set, Piqua trailed 10-9 before a five-point run by Macie Schaffner at the service line.

Schaffner had an ace in the run as Piqua took a 14-10 lead.

Xenia got back as close as 17-14, before a service winner by Magoteaux, a kill by Mikayla Schaffner and a kill by Hulme on Lauren Williams’ serve made it 20-15.

Ashley Brading had a kill to make it 22-16 and Piqua won the set 25-18.

In the third set, Williams served the first eight points as Piqua jumped out to a 10-1 lead.

Ho had two tips and a kill during the run and Yeomans added a kill on Brading’s serve.

Mikayla Schaffner added two kills and Haley Michael and Yeomans both had one as Piqua finished off the match at 25-14.

Yeomans had 10 kills, while Ho had six kills, two solo blocks and three assist blocks.

Brading had five kills and Mikayla Schaffner added two assist blocks.

Williams dished out 16 assists, while Macie Schaffner had seven assists and two assists.

Magoteaux had three aces, seven perfect passes and 19 good passes, while Yeomans added 14 good passes.

Piqua improved to 8-3 and Xenia dropped to 5-4. The Indians will host Wapakoneta Monday, while the Piqua JV Invitatioanl is Saturday.

The Lady Indians bounced back from Monday’s loss to Tecumseh, with wins over West Carrollton and Xenia.

“The thing is Monday was probably our best defensive match of the year,” Michael said. “But, we just couldn’t get anything going against Tecumseh. I was happy we were able to get one set. It was good the way we came back in the next two matches. It makes it a win for the week.”

And it was two wins in impressive fashion.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.