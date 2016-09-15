Piqua spikers bounce back

Staff Reports

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua volleyball team will host Xenia tonight.

Piqua defeated West Carrollton 25-21-25-21, 25-11 Tuesday night.

Ashley Brading had six kills and seven digs, while Ashley Ho had six kills and one block.

Mikayla Schaffner added five kills.

Lauren Williams dished out 11 assists and Macie Schaffner added nine.

Kelsey Magoteaux had 23 digs and served three aces.

Lady Cavs

drop match

SIDNEY — The Lehman volleyball team lost to St. Henry 25-18, 16-25, 25-17, 25-26 Tuesday in non-conference action.

Sidney Chapman had 22 kills and 14 digs for the Lady Cavaliers, while Madison Hussey had 12 digs.

Alexis Snipes dished out 17 assists and served three aces; while Lauren McFarland had eight digs and 11 assists.

Malorie Hussey added three blocks.

Lady Buccs

handle MV

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team defeated Mississinawa Valley 25-23, 25-16, 25-12 in CCC action Tuesday.

“A win is a win,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “After a sluggish start we started controlling the net and played some good defense and served aggressive enough to force a lot of free balls. We recovered nicely in sets two and three, our serve reception improved throughout the evening and that allowed us to run our offense.”

Rachel York had 10 kills, two aces and 15 digs, while Legend Patty added 11 kills, one ace, one solo block and five digs.

Breanna Kimmel had five kills, while Savanna Schaurer had four kills and three digs.

Bre Dieperink had 26 assists, three aces and five digs and Lindsey Kimmel served three aces and had seven digs.

Taylor Ray had an ace and Ashley Cecil added 16 digs.

The Covington JVs won 25-13 and 25-17.

Covington plays at Franklin Monroe tonight.

East cruises

to CCC victory

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s Jonni Parker served Franklin Monroe off the court Tuesday night, piling up 14 aces in a 25-6, 25-13, 25-12 sweep of the Jets.

Parker added 10 kills, eight assists and two blocks, Kyndall Hellyer had 11 kills, 14 assists, an ace and a block, Reagan Morrett had six kills, Jillian Wesco had four kills and a block and Taylor McCuistion had three kills.

Miami East travels to Bradford Thursday.

Pleiman sets

school record

RUSSIA — Russia dropped the first two sets to Fairlawn Tuesday but came back to take the next three for a 3-2 win in SCAL volleyball in a match highlighted by a record-breaking performance for the Lady Raiders.

The scores were 19-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-10.

Russia evened its record overall at 5-5 with the win and is 3-2 in SCAL play. Fairlawn is 2-3 in the league and 4-6 on the season.

Russia’s Whitney Pleiman set a new school record with 43 digs in the match, breaking the old mark of 35.

Cameo Wilson led the Lady Raiders with 17 kills, and also had eight digs. Laurissa Poling had 16 kills to go with eight digs and four blocks. Chris Gaerke added 10 kills and eight blocks and Morgan Wenrick 20 digs and six kills.

Jenna Cordonnier finished with 36 assists and also had 20 digs, Chloe Sherman had 19 digs, Katie Swartz had 17 digs, Lexi Monnin nine digs, and Claudia Counts chipped in five kills and three blocks.

Russia’s JV team also won 25-16, 25-20.

CROSS COUNTRY

Spitzer wins

Loramie race

FORT LORAMIE — The Houston boys cross country team was third at the Fort Loramie Invitational Tuesday, while Versailles finished fourth and Piqua was 11th.

Versailles Joe Spitzer won in 16:34.20.

Houston’s top seven included Tristin Freistuhler, 9, 17:35.72; Parker Cox, 12, 17:43.76; Ethan Knouff, 13, 17:45.21; Dakota Francis, 18, 18:07.79; Devyn Ostrander, 42, 19:04.82; Blake Jacobs, 52, 19:36.04; and Jacob Slater, 54, 19:38.79.

The rest of Versailles’ top seven included Noah Pleiman, 5, 17:25.36; Brooks Blakeley, 38, 18:58.42; Mitchell Huelskamp, 51, 19:33.22; Stuart Baltes, 53, 19:36.30; Jacob Wenig, 66, 19:59.33; and Caden Schulze, 73, 20:06.63.

Piqua’s top seven included Andy Mayse, 14, 17:51.06; Dante Kemp, 46, 19:13.27; Mitch Fletcher, 65, 19:59.05; Bradley McPherson, 95, 20:34.12; Cameron Brown, 102, 21:03.45; Dakota Ward, 106, 21:16.58; and Gaven Barnes, 151, 23:43.18.

Newton runners included Ryan Mollette, 49, 19:21.63; Curt Shellenberger, 67, 19:59.76; Charlie Walker, 107, 21:19.87; and Toby Hunt, 169, 24:56.78.

Versailles girls finished second, Houston was sixth and Piqua was seventh.

Versailles’ top seven included Kara Spitzer, 4, 20:25.78; Megan Rismiller, 9, 21:10.40; Brynna Blakeley, 14, 21:49.23; Hannah Bey, 15, 21:50.82; Liz Watren, 18, 22:08.86; Tori Schulze, 29, 22:47.67; and Hannah Rose, 31, 22:50.71.

Houston runners included Morgan Ely, 13, 21:40.44; Hollie Voisard, 21, 22:19.28; Allie Voisard, 30, 22:49.32; Addie White, 79, 25:28.35; and Kaitlyn Ellison, 102, 26:31.35.

Piqua’s top seven included Lauryn Gray, Piqua, 22:24.27; Kenna Bell, 48, 24:03.48; Meredith Butt, 49, 24:05.18; Lily Stewart, 55, 24:15.89; Olivia Ames, 63, 24:41.67; Maeve Vulcan, 66, 24:47.04; and Alisah Richard, 76, 25:19.31.

Newton runners included Macy Flanary, 8, 20:49.56; Tatum McBride, 65, 24:46.61; and Lexi Oburn, 69, 24:58.79.

BOYS GOLF

Lehman boys

second in tri

SIDNEY — Anna, Lehman and Marion Local met in a tri-match at Shelby Oaks on Tuesday.

Anna won with 162, Lehman shot a 176 and Marion Local 200.

Lehman was led by Tyler Lachey with a 40, with Ryan Schmidt and Cole Gilardi both shooting 43.

Bucc boys

beat Tigers

The Covington boys golf team defeated Ansonia 220-262 at Echo Hills Tuesday.

Andrew Slusher was medalist with a 42.

Other Covington scores were Jack Shell 57, Dylan Lucas 58, Hunter Alexander 63, Derek McCool 68 and Thomas Kuether 69.

East boys

get CCC win

GREENVILLE — The Miami East boys golf team increasedits record to 7 – 2 in the CCC by defeating Mississinawa Valley 187-240 at White Springs Golf Course. Dylan Martinez was medalist with a 44 to lead the Vikings.

Newton drops

match to Trail

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Newton boys golf team lost 185-193 to National Trail at Highland Lake Tuesday in CCC action.

Chet Jamison led the Indians with a 44.

Other Indian scores were Drew Thiesing 48, Milan Bess 49, Garrett Peters 52, Grant Bayer 52 and Nate Zielinski 57.

Houston boys

lose to Sidney

SIDNEY — The Houston boys golf team lost to Sidney 184-204 at Shelby Oaks Tuesday.

For Houston, Cameron Via and Tristan Stangel both shot 49.

Tiger boys

lose in MAC

DELPHOS — The Versailles boys golf team lost its first MAC match of the season Tuesday, falling to Delphos St. John’s 157-169 at Delphos Country Club.

Kyle Cotner led Versailles with a 39.

Other Tiger scores were Nicholas Litten Stonebraker 40, Isaac Ruhenkamp 43, Alex Groff 47, Preston Platfoot 47 and Connor Van Skyock 47.

GIRLS GOLF

Lady Vikings

improve to 8-2

ARCANUM — The Miami East girls golf team defeated Arcanum 205-256 at Beechwood Golf Course.

The Vikings were led by Maggie Bergman with a 45.

Other scores for East were Paige Lawson 49, Emily Rowley 55, Marissa Kearns 56, Maci Krites 62, and Kearsten Kirby 66. The Lady Vikings are back in action tonight against Versailles at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

BOYS SOCCER

East boys

get shutout

WEST LIBERTY — Miami East shut out a tough West Liberty-Salem team on the road Tuesday night, holding on for a 2-0 victory in non-league play.

Jackson Davis scored the eventual game-winning goal with assists coming from Kaleb Elifritz and Dalton Taynor, then Devin Karnehm added an unassisted insurance goal.

“Overall, I thought we played very well,” Miami East coach Adam Bell said. “It took us a while to settle into the game initially, but once we started to be patient on the ball and gain awareness, things started to click.”

Miami East travels to National Trail Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lady Cavs

roll to win

DELPHOS — The Lehman girls soccer team improved to 7-0-1 overall and 4-0 in the WOSL with an 11-0 win over Delphos St. John’s Tuesday.

Molly Safreed had a hat trick for Lehman, scoring three goals.

Grace Olding, Liz Pax and Ava Behr each had two goals.

Also scoring were Samantha Edwards and Hannah Fogt.

Grace Monnin had four assists.

Also picking up assists were Safreed, Behr, Pax, Carly Edwards and Kaitrin O’Leary.

The Lehman JVs defeated Sidney 4-1 to improve to 5-0.

Rylie McIver had two goals, while Lyndsey Jones and Hope Anthony each had one.

Lady Indians

get past FM

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team defeated Franklin Monroe 3-1 in CCC play Tuesday.

Scoring for Newton were Rachel Kirk, Aliya Stine and Baily Chaney.

All threegoals were assisted by Brittney Kobel.

Newton hosts Miami Valley tonight.

Bowling

Signups at

Brel-Aire

There will be youth bowling signups at Brel-Aire Lanes the next two Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

If you have questions please contact Craig Miller at 615-0729 or Jason Jenkins at 214-1603.

Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua’s Derek Jennings hits a tee shot against Troy Tuesday at Miami Shores as teammate Brennan Hicks looks on. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_derekjennings-1.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua’s Derek Jennings hits a tee shot against Troy Tuesday at Miami Shores as teammate Brennan Hicks looks on. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua golfer Spencer Lavey rolls a putt in the hole against Troy at Miami Shores. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_spencerlavey-1.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua golfer Spencer Lavey rolls a putt in the hole against Troy at Miami Shores.