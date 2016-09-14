Jamison goes low at Echo Hills

Staff Reports

Chet Jamison scorched the Echo Hills front nine for a three-under par 33 to earn medalist honors to lead the Newton boys golf team to a 159-213 win over Covington Monday at Echo Hills.

Other Newton scores were Milan Bess 39, Drew Thiesing 43, Garrett Peters 44, Nate Zielinski 51 and Grant Bayer 58.

Andrew Slusher led Covington with a 37.

Other Covington scores were Jack Shell 54, Dylan Lucas 61, Hunter Alexander 61, Derek McCool 63 and Garrett Warner 80.

Cav golfers

pick up win

MINSTER — Lehman won at Arrowhead of New Knoxville Friday, 180-214.

Ryan Schmidt shot a 40 to lead the Cavs, Cole Gilardi had a 44, Tyler Lachey 47 and Parker Riley 49.

Stonebraker

cards 35 in win

WEBSTER — Nicholas Litten Stonebraker shot an even-par 35 on the front nine at Stillwater Valley Golf Course to lead the Versailles boys to a 156-185 win over Coldwater in MAC action.

Other Versailles scores were Alex Groff 39, Isaac Ruhenkamp 40, Kyle Cotner 42, Will Eversole 44 and Austin Pleiman 48.

Versailles won the JV match 190-227.

Preston Platfoot had a 40 and Connor Van Skyock had a 45.

Shooting 55 were Alec Ahrens, Alex Keiser and Kyle Dapore.

East boys

top Bethel

ST. PARIS — The Miami East boys golf team defeated Bethel 174-214 Monday in CCC action.

Dylan Martinez was medalist with a 38.

Other Miami East scores were Walker Henley 43, Zac Johnson 44 and Jack Runner 49.

GIRLS GOLF

Lady Tigers

get MAC win

CELINA — The Versailles girls golf team defeated Coldwater 192-244 Monday at Mercer County Elks.

Lauren Heitkamp was medalist with a 41 to lead Versailles.

Other Lady Tiger scores were Lauren Durham 49, Jorja Pothast 51, Morgan Barlage 51, Morgan Heitkamp 53 and Taylor Martin 72.

Versailles is 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the MAC.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lehman rolls

to easy win

SIDNEY — The Lehman girls soccer team pulled away in the second half for an 8-0 win over Allen East Monday.

Liz Pax had a hat trick with three goals, while Molly Safreed added two.

Also scoring were Katie Edwards, Grace Monnin and Grace Olding.

Safreed had two assists, while dishing out one each were Katie Edwards, Kaitrin O’Leary, Samantha Edwards and Hannah Fogt.

Camille Brown and Hannah Giguere combined for the shutout.

“This was a solid win for us,” Lehman coach Jeremy Lorenzo said. “Allen East is a pretty good team with talented strikers. We got a great goal in the first half from Liz Pax and a huge save from Camille Brown that kept us on top 1-0 going into the break. We made a couple of adjustments at half time and was able to finally break them down in the second half.

“Our back line had a huge task defending two Allen East players that combined for over 50 goals last year. Once again, they played extremely well, recording their seventh shutout in a row. I was extremely pleased with our execution in the second half.”

Lehman, 6-0-1, has rescheduled the Franklin Monroe game for Monday at 6 p.m. at Franklin Monroe.

The Lehman JVs defeated Allen East 11-1.

Rylie McIver,Elizabeth Gibson and Meagan Titterington had two goal each.

Also scoring were Grace Dexter, Sophia Flood, Madison Hurley, Hope Anthony and Allison Bornhorst.

Dexter had two assists, while Lyndsey Jones, Anthony, Flood and Hurley had one each.

VOLLEYBALL

Lady Cavs

pick up win

The Lehman varsity volleyball team will play at Waynesfield-Goshen on at 5:15 pm. The JV game will follow the varsity.

Lehman defeated Russia 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 on Monday.

Sidney Chapman had 28 kills and 23 digs, while Ellis Scott added 1o kills and two blocks and Abby Schutt had 10 kills and four blocks.

Madison Hussey had 17 digs and Camille Odle added seven digs and three aces.

Alexis Snipes dished out 24 assists and Lauren McFarland added 22.

For Russia, Claudia Counts had nine kills, Cameo Wilson and Chris Gaerke eight each and both Laurissa Poling and Morgan Wenrick seven apiece.

Jenna Cordonnier had 31 assists, 14 digs and three blocks, and Whitney Pleiman had 27 digs and three ace serves. Lexi Monnin added nine digs and Chloe Sherman seven along with two aces.

Russia won the JV match in two, 25-18, 25-20.

Lady Buccs

fall to Cards

COVINGTON — The New Bremen volleyball team defeated Covington 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 Monday.

Covington Volleyball hosted New Bremen in non-league action Monday evening.

“We just played one of the better teams in the state of Ohio and they came ready to play,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “We had a difficult time containing Paige Jones, she is a very talented player and was able to score at the net, from the 10-foot line and the service line.”

New Bremen’s JVs defeated Covington 25-15, 25-19.

Covington is 3-5 on the season.

Bradford JH

sweeps Trail

The Bradford junior high volleyball teams swept National Trail Monday.

The seventh grade won 25-11, 28-26.

Abby Fike had 19 points, 11 aces and one kill; while Rylee Canan aded six points, three aces, one kill and one assist.

Ally Wackler had two kills, Macy Bubeck had four points and two aces and Alexis Barhorst and Zoe Brewer both had an ace.

The eighth grade won 25-22, 21-25, 25-13.

Maggie Manuel had 11 points, five aces and one kill; while Cassi Mead had 11 points, four aces, four kills and three assists.

Kendall Hill had five points, two aces, one kill and two assists; while Abby Gade and Emma Canan each had four points and one kill.

Buzz Brewer had two points, two kills and one assist; Aliviyah Boggs had one point, one kill and two assists; and Kiersten Kitts added a kill.

Rob Kiser/Call Photo Newton’s Chet Jamison watches his birdie putt on the second hole Monday at Echo Hills. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_chetjamison.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Newton’s Chet Jamison watches his birdie putt on the second hole Monday at Echo Hills. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Covington’s Jack Shell hits a shot on the first hole against Newton Monday at Echo Hills. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_jackshell.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Covington’s Jack Shell hits a shot on the first hole against Newton Monday at Echo Hills. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Covington’s Dylan Lucas blasts out of the bunker on the second hole Monday at Echo Hills. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_dylanlucs.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Covington’s Dylan Lucas blasts out of the bunker on the second hole Monday at Echo Hills. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Newton’s Grant Bayer watches his tee shot on the second hole Monday at Echo Hills. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_newtonlefty.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Newton’s Grant Bayer watches his tee shot on the second hole Monday at Echo Hills.