Piqua boys fall to Troy

The Piqua boys golf team lost to Troy 149-179 Tuesday at Miami Shores.

Derek Jennings led Piqua with a 42, playing the last eight holes in two-over par.

“Derek (Jennings) did a great job rebounding after a bad first hole to put together a solid round,” Piqua coach Andy Johnson said. “Kody Poling has stepped up as of late to help us too.”

Other Piqua scores were Spencer Lavey 45, Aaron Davis 46, Kody Poling 46, Brennan Hicks 48 and Gavin Strevell 53.

“We were looking good until they teed off on number one (first hole),” Johnson said. “We knew how good they were and to shoot what they did on aerated greens proves they are one of the best teams in the league.”

Piqua will host Fairborn Thursday at Echo Hills in GWOC crossover action.

GIRLS GOLF

Piqua girls

get home win

The Piqua girls golf team defeated Wayne 205-208 with putting playing a critical “roll” in the win.

“We talk often about how ‘Every stoke matters’ and tonight was a prime example of how true that statement is,” Piqua girls golf coach Cathy Barhorst said. “It seems like our scores add up the quickest once we get on the green, so we really have been working on our putting recently to try to reduce our stroke total.

“Both Korren Evans and Skylar Sloan made long par putts on the sixth hole, and Kelsey Bachman made a great par save on the seven green today. Without those three made putts the match would have had a much different outcome.”

Bachman led Piqua with a 47, while Evans carded a 48.

Other Piqua scores were Anna Klopfenstein 54, Sloan 56, Adde Honeycutt 57 and Sophie Hilleary 65.

Piqua will host Vandalia-Butler today.

VOLLEYBALL

Lady Indians

lose to Arrows

NEW CARLISLE — The Piqua volleyball team lost to Tecumseh 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-12 Monday in non-conference action.

Ashley Ho had five kills and Haley Michael added four.

Kelsey Magoteaux and Tylah Yeomans each had 21 digs to lead the defense.

Lauren Williams dished out eight assists and Macie Schaffner added four.

